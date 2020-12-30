Stocks in the news | SBI, Paisalo Digital, UPL, Jindal Steel & Power, APL Apollo Tubes, IIFL Securities

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Acrysil | Everest Finance and Investment Company sold 2,48,588 shares in company at Rs 186.6 per share on the NSE.

Pritish Nandy Communications | Promoter Pritish Nandy acquired 85,000 shares in company at Rs 22.94 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 40.55 lakh shares in company at Rs 61.82 per share on the NSE, and 39.50 lakh shares at Rs 61.56 per share on the BSE.

NDTV | SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on NDTV for disclosure related violations. (Image: ndtv.com)

SBI | Bank is authorised to issue & encash electoral bonds via its 29 authorised branches.

CARE Ratings | FPA Global Opportunity Fund A Series Fund of FPA Hawkeye Fund LLC sold 9,97,546 shares in company at Rs 521.08 per share. However, Phaeacian Accent International Value Fund was the buyer, acquiring same shares at same price on the BSE.

Paisalo Digital | Elara India Opportunities Fund reduced stake in company to 1.76 percent from 4.37 percent earlier by selling 2.6 percent stake via open market transaction.

UPL | Company completed the pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25 percent Senior Notes due October 2021. This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt.

Jindal Steel & Power | Company gets 'regular supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

IFGL Refractories | ICRA upgraded credit rating assigned for Rs 173 crore line of credit of the company. (Image: ifglref.com)

Jindal Stainless Hisar | Board of directors of Jindal Stainless (JSL) and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) approved the merger of JSHL into JSL. As per the approved share swap ratio, 195 equity shares of JSL will be issued for every 100 equity shares of JSHL. (Image: jindalstainless.com)

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Promoter Kailashben Mahendrabhai Patel & PACs increased stake in company to 1.9 percent from 1.65 percent earlier.

APL Apollo Tubes | CARE Ratings revised credit rating on the bank loan facilities of the company to AA from AA-, with stable outlook.

IIFL Securities | Company to open its Rs 90-crore share buyback on December 30.

Mayur Uniquoters | Company to open its Rs 30-crore share buyback on December 30.

Hi-Klass Trading and Investment | Company to open its Rs 1.43-crore share buyback on December 30.

Coromandel International | Promoter EID Parry India to sell up to 2 percent stake or 58.5 lakh shares of the company through open market at Rs 800 – 825 per share.

JMC Projects | Vardhan Dharkar resigned as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. December 31. The company bagged new orders of approximately Rs 698 crore in South India.