Stocks in the news | RIL, Indian Energy Exchange, Gati, Raymond, GMR Infrastructure

PSP Projects, GMR Infrastructure, Zodiac Clothing, Dollar Industries, Linde India, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills, VA Tech Wabag, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Reliance Industries | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) TCS Q2 | Company is expected to see sequential decline in Q2FY21 reported profit due to provision in EPIC legal case, but adjusted bottomline may grow in double digit QoQ. The ramp up of large deals is likely to boost dollar revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3 percent and constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 4.5-5 percent for the quarter ended September 2020, compared to previous quarter (Q1) which was impacted by supply-side constraints. PSP Projects | Tender for EPC design and build construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gujarat in which the company emerged as L-1 Bidder has been cancelled by authority. (Image: pspprojects.com) GMR Infrastructure | Promoter GMR Enterprises released pledge on over 15 crore equity shares. Zodiac Clothing | ICRA revised the short-term rating for Rs 65 crore line of credit of the company to A3+ from A2. (Image: Twitter) Dollar Industries | Sunil Mitra resigned as Independent Director of the company. Linde India | Subhabrata Ghosh resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: linde.in) Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills | Company decided to temporary closure of its spinning divisions at Bhongir, Telangana due to financial crisis. Indian Energy Exchange | Company approved the further investment of Rs 6.25 crore in subsidiary Indian Gas Exchange, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue. (Image: iexindia.com) Gati | Adarsh Hegde and Jatin Chokshi stepped down from the position of the Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors of the company. (Image: gati.com) Raymond | CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to AA- (credit watch with developing implications), from AA (credit watch with developing implications). (Image: Raymond) VA Tech Wabag | Subsidiary VA Tech Wabag Brazil Servicos De Agua E Saneamento Ltda, Brazil, is liquidated. This company was not a material subsidiary and did not have any business activity. Ajanta Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for OCD drug Clomipramine Hydrochloride. DHFL | Company said that raudulent transactions worth Rs 2,150.84 crore by way of undervaluing the company's insurance subsidiary have been detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton. DHFL is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Sunteck Realty | Pre-sales grew 98 percent QoQ and grew 96 percent YoY at Rs 200 crore. Collections went up 117 percent QoQ and reduced 24 percent YoY at Rs 141 crore. First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:03 am