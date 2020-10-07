Stocks in the news | RIL, Indian Energy Exchange, Gati, Raymond, GMR Infrastructure

TCS Q2 | Company is expected to see sequential decline in Q2FY21 reported profit due to provision in EPIC legal case, but adjusted bottomline may grow in double digit QoQ. The ramp up of large deals is likely to boost dollar revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3 percent and constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 4.5-5 percent for the quarter ended September 2020, compared to previous quarter (Q1) which was impacted by supply-side constraints.