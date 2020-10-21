Seven out of 28 Tata Group stocks surge over 100% in less than seven months

Tata Elxsi rose 177 percent to Rs 1,509.75 on October 20 from Rs 545.75 on March 23. Ritesh Presswala Tata Group has 28 companies that are listed. Out of 28, seven stocks have surged more than 100 percent since the lows of March 23, 2020. Barring Benares Hotels, all other Tata stocks have delivered positive returns and have gained at least 25 percent during the same period. Check out the performance of all Tata stocks: (Data Source: ACE Equity) Tata Communications | The stock has risen 316 percent to Rs 960.85 on October 20 from Rs 230.95 on March 23. Tata Elxsi | The stock has risen 177 percent to Rs 1509.75 on October 20 from Rs 545.75 on March 23. Tata Steel Long Products | The stock has risen 166 percent to Rs 459.35 on October 20 from Rs 172.50 on March 23. Tata Consumer Products | The stock has risen 111 percent to Rs 478.10 on October 20 from Rs 226.60 on March 23. Tinplate Company Of India | The stock has risen 111 percent to Rs 132.35 on October 20 from Rs 62.75 on March 23. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | The stock has risen 104 percent to Rs 4.05 on October 20 from Rs 1.99 on March 23. Tata Coffee | The stock has risen 100 percent to Rs 103.75 on October 20 from Rs 51.75 on March 23. Tata Group's highest market-cap company 'Tata Consultancy Services' share price has gained 65 percent to Rs 2738.40 on October 20 from Rs 1662.65 on March 23. First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:28 pm