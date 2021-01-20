Sensex winners: These 8 stocks have gained over 80% in FY21 so far

The rally seen in equity markets in late 2020 has continued in 2021 as well. In fact in the financial year 2021 so far, the benchmark index Sensex has gained over 67 percent and is now kissing distance from 50,000. Interestingly, 8 stocks from the index have gained over 80 percent during the same time period. (Data source: ACE Equity)

Mahindra & Mahindra | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 184 percent to Rs 808.15 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 285 as on March 31, 2020.

IndusInd Bank | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 168 percent to Rs 940.15 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 351.15 as on March 31, 2020.

HCL Technologies | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 125 percent to Rs 983.65 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 436.75 as on March 31, 2020.

Bajaj Finance | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 124 percent to Rs 4960.85 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 2216.05 as on March 31, 2020.

Infosys | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 106 percent to Rs 1317.05 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 640.30 as on March 31, 2020.

Bajaj Finserv | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 94 percent to Rs 8922.40 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 4589.75 as on March 31, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 85 percent to Rs 7924.60 as on January 19, 2021 from Rs 4287.75 as on March 31, 2020.