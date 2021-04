Sales growth is an essential parameter to gauge the financial growth and prospects of a company. In 2020, businesses across the board were hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. The distress was reflected in the June quarter results, which, though, was followed by a smart recovery. Moneycontrol found seven companies that reported at least 10 percent sequential growth in sales in each of the last three quarters of FY21. This upsurge was seen in their share price performance as well and these stocks turned multibaggers in the last year. We only considered companies with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore and left out those which posted a net loss in any of the three quarters. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tejas Networks Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has risen 426 percent from Rs 36.90 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 194.05 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 110.06 crore in the September quarter, Rs 134.88 crore in December and Rs 201.55 crore in the March quarter.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. | The stock has risen 312 percent from Rs 37 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 152.60 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 307.85 crore in the September quarter, Rs 411.27 crore in December and Rs 473.43 crore in the March quarter.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. | The stock has risen 283 percent from Rs 217.35 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 833.35 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 1,185.86 crore in the September quarter, Rs 1,364.17 crore in December and Rs 1,546.74 crore in the March quarter.

GTPL Hathway Ltd. | The stock has risen 167 percent from Rs 48.05 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 128.40 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 575.64 crore in the September quarter, Rs 647.18 crore in December and Rs 748.72 crore in the March quarter.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has risen 153 percent from Rs 79.95 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 202.20 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 663.86 crore in the September quarter, Rs 769.40 crore in December and Rs 866.73 crore in the March quarter.

Tinplate Company Of India Ltd. | The stock has risen 115 percent from Rs 82.05 on April 24, 2020 to Rs 176.25 on April 26, 2021. The company reported sales of Rs 490.99 crore in the September quarter, Rs 566.95 crore in December and Rs 694.79 crore in the March quarter.