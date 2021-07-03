Pandemic-period these 11 IPOs turn multibaggers since listing, do you own any?

The primary market has become a hot spot during the pandemic period as more and more corporates look to make the most of the buoyed investor sentiment. Ample liquidity in the system due to the loose monetary policies by various central banks, positive momentum in the secondary market and higher participation by retail investors have kept the interest in initial public offerings (IPOs) alive. Since March 2020, there have been at least 40 IPO launches and resultant listings on the bourses raising about Rs 69,300 crore.

Among the list, 11 stocks have already more than doubled from their issue price. Top performers, Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile have gained 586 percent and 406 percent, respectively, from their issue price. Only 4 out of 40 IPOs turned out to be losers. These are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, according to Chittorgarh.com.

It is very interesting to know that some stocks like Angel Broking, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and UTI Asset Management Company listed on the bourses at a discount to their issue price, but have since gained about 186 percent, 78 percent, and 53 percent, respectively. The highest-grossing IPOs in the above-mentioned period are SBI Cards and Payment Services, Power Grid Infrastructure Investment Trust, Gland Pharma and Sona BLW Precision Forgings, raising anywhere between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,350 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies | The share price has surged 586 percent to Rs 1,139.20 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 166. It was listed on exchanges on September 17, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 702 crore.

Route Mobile Ltd | The share price has surged 406 percent to 1,771.50 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 350. It was listed on exchanges on September 21, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 600 crore.

Nureca Limited | The share price has surged 299 percent to 1,597.80 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 400. It was listed on exchanges on February 25, 2021, with an issue size of Rs 100 crore.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd | The share price has surged 238 percent to 406.00 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 120. It was listed on exchanges on October 15, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 61 crore.

Angel Broking Ltd | The share price has surged 186 percent to 873.90 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 306. It was listed on exchanges on October 5, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 600 crore.

Rossari Biotech Ltd | The share price has surged 181 percent to 1195.35 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 425. It was listed on exchanges on July 23, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 496 crore.

Burger King India Limited | The share price has surged 165 percent to 159.05 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 60. It was listed on exchanges on December 14, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 810 crore.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd | The share price has surged 126 percent to 2783.00 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 1230. It was listed on exchanges on October 1, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 2244 crore.

Gland Pharma Limited | The share price has surged 124 percent to 3,367.05 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 1,500. It was listed on exchanges on November 20, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 6,480 crore.

Easy Trip Planners Limited | The share price has surged 109 percent to 390.65 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 187. It was listed on exchanges on March 19, 2021, with an issue size of Rs 510 crore.