New Year finds: These 3 stocks gained at least 25% in each of last 5 calendar years

New year is upon us and if stock investing is one of your new year resolutions, you can look at these stocks to study. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only three stocks from the BSE universe of companies that have consistently jumped at least 25 percent in each of the last five calendar years. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, all these three stocks have given spectacular returns of between 780 percent and 7200 percent over the last 5 years (From December 07, 2015 to December 07, 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity).