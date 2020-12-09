PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

New Year finds: These 3 stocks gained at least 25% in each of last 5 calendar years

All these three stocks have given spectacular returns of between 780 percent and 7200 percent over the last 5 years (From December 07, 2015 to December 07, 2020)

Ritesh Presswala
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:29 PM IST
New year is upon us and if stock investing is one of your new year resolutions, you can look at these stocks to study. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only three stocks from the BSE universe of companies that have consistently jumped at least 25 percent in each of the last five calendar years. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, all these three stocks have given spectacular returns of between 780 percent and 7200 percent over the last 5 years (From December 07, 2015 to December 07, 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity).
New year is upon us and if stock investing is one of your new year resolutions, you can look at these stocks to study. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only three stocks from the BSE universe of companies that have consistently jumped at least 25 percent in each of the last five calendar years. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, all these three stocks have given spectacular returns of between 780 percent and 7200 percent over the last 5 years (From December 07, 2015 to December 07, 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd.  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 152 percent, 2019: 123 percent, 2018: 31 percent, 2017: 61 percent, and 2016: 464 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 7228 percent to Rs 751.15 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 10.25 on December 07, 2015.
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd.  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 152 percent, 2019: 123 percent, 2018: 31 percent, 2017: 61 percent, and 2016: 464 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 7228 percent to Rs 751.15 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 10.25 on December 07, 2015.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 103 percent, 2019: 58 percent, 2018: 42 percent, 2017: 57 percent, and 2016: 77 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 1352 percent to Rs 3793.30 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 261.30 on December 07, 2015.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 103 percent, 2019: 58 percent, 2018: 42 percent, 2017: 57 percent, and 2016: 77 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 1352 percent to Rs 3793.30 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 261.30 on December 07, 2015.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 56 percent, 2019: 41 percent, 2018: 134 percent, 2017: 29 percent, and 2016: 28 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 784 percent to Rs 6777.05 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 767.00 on December 07, 2015.
Procter & Gamble Health  | Stock performance - In 2020 so far: 56 percent, 2019: 41 percent, 2018: 134 percent, 2017: 29 percent, and 2016: 28 percent. Whereas over the last 5 years, the stock has gained 784 percent to Rs 6777.05 on December 07, 2015 from Rs 767.00 on December 07, 2015.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 9, 2020 11:20 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.