Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets remain volatile but these 5 stocks are in favour since past 3 days

These five stocks from the BSE universe have been in an upward trend since November 24 and have also seen an increase in volume and delivery volume

Ritesh Presswala
After hitting record high, the stock market has been quite volatile this week. On November 26, the Nifty50 index closed higher with 1 percent gains, but in the previous trading session it fell over 1.5 percent. On November 24, it closed above its historically high level of 13,000. However, there are five stocks from the BSE universe that have been in an upward trend consistently since November 24. These stocks have also seen an increase in volume and delivery volume, in the last three trading sessions. We considered stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 250 core. If the stock’s price and delivery volumes have increased for more than three consecutive days then that indicates bullishness in the counter as higher volumes show investor interest in it. It means investors are buying for the long term. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Ruby Mills | The stock has gained 24 percent from Rs 160 to Rs 198.70 between November 23 and November 26. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 879 to 23,503), and deliverable volume (from 847 to 12,317)

India Tourism Development Corporation | The stock has gained 15 percent from Rs 245.15 to Rs 282.35 between November 23 and November 26. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 1,731 to 82,820), and deliverable volume (from 723 to 22,125)

Sheela Foam | The stock has gained 13 percent from Rs 1342.10 to Rs 1511.60 between November 23 and November 26. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 273 to 13,070), and deliverable volume (from 256 to 6,120)

SJVN | The stock has gained 7 percent from Rs 22.55 to Rs 24.15 between November 23 and November 26. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 1,06,288 to 5,41,410), and deliverable volume (from 61,528 to 2,45,556)

KRBL | The stock has gained 5 percent from Rs 248.20 to Rs 260.95 between November 23 and November 26. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 12,556 to 74,238), and deliverable volume (from 6,950 to 34,842)

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

