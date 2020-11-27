Markets remain volatile but these 5 stocks are in favour since past 3 days

After hitting record high, the stock market has been quite volatile this week. On November 26, the Nifty50 index closed higher with 1 percent gains, but in the previous trading session it fell over 1.5 percent. On November 24, it closed above its historically high level of 13,000. However, there are five stocks from the BSE universe that have been in an upward trend consistently since November 24. These stocks have also seen an increase in volume and delivery volume, in the last three trading sessions. We considered stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 250 core. If the stock’s price and delivery volumes have increased for more than three consecutive days then that indicates bullishness in the counter as higher volumes show investor interest in it. It means investors are buying for the long term. (Data Source: ACE Equity)