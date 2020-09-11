In charts | Reliance Industries' jet-speed journey to hit $200 billion market-cap

In 2020, so far, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion or a growth of 55 percent. Ritesh Presswala Reliance Industries has become the first Indian company to hit a market-cap of $200 billion on September 10. The rise in the market value of the company is driven by its telecom and retail businesses. In 2020, so far, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion or a growth of 55 percent. While global economies were under crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic same time RIL Jio platform able raised over Rs 1,50,000 crore; which includes leading investors like Facebook and Google. Reliance Industries have witnessed a market cap growth of 184 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic which better than the world's top most-valued companies. Apple Inc with a market value of $2 trillion followed by Saudi Aramco at $1.90 trillion, and Amazon.com Inc $1.63 trillion. Reliance Industries' latest $100 billion market-cap to touch $200 billion came in just 103 trading days.Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:13 am