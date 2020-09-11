172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|in-charts-reliance-industries-jet-speed-journey-to-hit-200bn-market-cap-5824191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In charts | Reliance Industries' jet-speed journey to hit $200 billion market-cap

Ritesh Presswala
Reliance Industries has became the first Indian company to hit a market cap of $200 Billion. The rise in market value of the company is majorly driven by its retail and telecom operations. In 2020 so far, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion or growth of 55 percent.

Reliance Industries has become the first Indian company to hit a market-cap of $200 billion on September 10. The rise in the market value of the company is driven by its telecom and retail businesses. In 2020, so far, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion or a growth of 55 percent.

While global economies were under crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic same time RIL Jio platform able raised over Rs 1,50,000 crore; which includes leading investors like Facebook and Google.

Reliance Industries have witnessed a market cap growth of 184 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic which better than the world's top most-valued companies. Apple Inc with a market value of $2 trillion followed by Saudi Aramco at $1.90 trillion, and Amazon.com Inc $1.63 trillion.

Reliance Industries' latest $100 billion market-cap to touch $200 billion came in just 103 trading days.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:13 am

