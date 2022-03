The Indian equity benchmark indices ended March 21 in the red amid volatility. The Sensex fell 571.44 points, or 0.99%, to 57,292.49 and the Nifty was down 169.40 points, or 0.98%, at 17,117.60.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,672 | The share price ended in the red in line with market sentiment after jumping more than 3 percent in the morning session on March 21. Japan's Suzuki plans to invest $1.4 billion for EVs at its India factory. Suzuki Motor holds majority stake in the Indian auto major Maruti Suzuki. Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private will invest Rs 31 billion by 2025 to increase production capacity for battery EV manufacturing and Rs 73 billion for construction of plant vehicle batteries, the company said.

Jubilant Pharmova | CMP: Rs 450.65 | The stock jumped over 10 percent after the company received approval from the US drug regulator for the manufacturing of the generic version of Sinequan that treats depression. Jubilant Pharma, through its subsidiary Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc, has received the final approval for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) doxepin hydrochloride capsules, according to a filing with the BSE by the biopharmaceutical company on March 17.

SMS Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 107 | The scrip gained over 11 percent after the company received non-exclusive licence to manufacture and supply of nirmatrelvir through the Medicine Patent Pool (MPP). Nirmatrelvir, an oral anti-viral COVID-19 drug, has been developed by Pfizer to broaden access to treatment in 95 low and middle-income countries, SMS Pharma told exchanges.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,609 | The share price ended in the green, outperfoming the real estate sector that ended over a percent in the red. The company achieved sales worth Rs 1,002 crore in FY22 for its township project Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune. Godrej Properties has sold more than 1,550 homes, accounting for over 1.5 million square feet, in the current financial year for this township project.