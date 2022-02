Benchmark indices snapped their seven-day losing streak on February 25 and gained over 2 percent amid supportive global markets and buying across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 1,328.61 points or 2.44% at 55,858.52, and the Nifty was up 410.40 points or 2.53% at 16,658.40 levels.

Adani Power | CMP: Rs 123.30 | The share price jumped 11 percent after the Supreme Court in a ruling ordered the Rajasthan-based three discoms to pay up the balance dues, in a legacy dispute over compensatory tariffs. The apex court held that the three Rajasthan discoms are in contempt of court, as they had not paid the dues despite their review petition having been dismissed earlier this year. The discoms had sought to review the order passed in 2020, which directed them to pay the compensatory tariff to Adani Power.

Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 215.15 | The stock gained over 4 percent after foreign research firm Jefferies maintained the 'buy' call on the stock. Jeffery's has, however, cut the target price to Rs 295 from Rs 320 per share. According to the firm, Vodafone's stake sale may be a near-term overhang, while risk-reward is very favourable after a steep correction. The stock is factoring no rental escalation from the next renewal cycle.

DLF | CMP: Rs 349.40 | The scrip siked 9 percent after global brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' with operations at a decade-best with strong presales data. The research firm had an 'outperform' rating on the stock earlier. CLSA, however, cut the price target to Rs 423, from Rs 470 per share earlier, implying a potential 32 percent upside, in the base case, from the previous day's closing levels. "The stress case valuation implies a downside cap of 11 percent," it said. The brokerage has lowered its FY23 and FY24 revenue estimates by 2 percent and 5 percent, and profit estimates by 1 percent and 3 percent.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | CMP: Rs 4,630.40 | The share price rose over 5 percent on February 25. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had announced that the stock would be included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index effective March 31. Apollo Hospitals will become the first-ever healthcare services company to become part of the benchmark index and will replace Indian Oil Corporation. Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities expects the inclusion of Apollo Hospitals into Nifty 50 to result in inflows of $143 million from exchange-traded funds that mirror the index. Dealers said that the stock could see buying from traders ahead of the inclusion in the index in the hope of selling the shares to exchange-traded funds after the inclusion.