Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 27

Benchmark indices ended in the red for the fourth consecutive session on January 27 on the back of selling seen in the bank, auto, metal and pharma stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 937.66 points or 1.94% at 47,409.93, and the Nifty was down 271.40 points or 1.91% at 13,967.50. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,403 | The stock ended in the green on January 27. The FMCG major posted a 19 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,921 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 backed by strong revenue growth and operating income. The profit in corresponding period was at Rs 1,616 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 21 percent to Rs 11,872 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 9,808 crore reported in the same period last year.

Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 72.80 | The stock ended in the red. The bank's net profit was at Rs 1,061.1 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 against loss of Rs 1,407 crore in the same quarter last year. It net interest income (NII) was up 8.6 percent at Rs 7,749 crore versus Rs 7,132 crore, reported CNBC TV18. Its gross NPA was at 8.48 percent against 9.14 percent and net NPA was at 2.39 percent versus 2.51 percent, QoQ.

Marico | CMP: Rs 414 | The stock price added a percent after the FMCG firm reported a 13.04 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 312 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 276 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations of the company went up by 16.33 per cent to Rs 2,122 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,824 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 130.40 | The share price was down over 2 percent after the bank's net interest income (NII) was down 3.4 percent at Rs 6,081 crore against Rs 6,296.5 crore. It however posted 56.6 percent jump in its Q3 net profit Rs 696.1 crore against Rs 444.4 crore in the quarter ended September 2020.

Sterling & Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 239 | The stock ended in the green after the company successfully commissioned its second project in Oman. The 25 MW solar project was awarded to the company by global energy company Shell. SWSL commissioned this project on time with more than 300,000 safe manhours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities.

Emami | CMP: Rs 485 | The company reported 44.6 percent YoY jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 208.9 crore against Rs 144.4 crore in a year ago period. Revenue of the company was up 14.9 percent at Rs 933.6 crore against Rs 812.6 crore.

Auto stocks end in the red | Share price of auto companies ended in the red on January 27 despite the government approving scrappage policy. Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped as per the vehicle scrappage policy approved on January 25, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) has confirmed.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 139 | The stock added over a percent after the company signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan, as per company release.

Chennai Petroleum | CMP: Rs 95.70 | The stock tumbled 20 percent after the company reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter due to lower refinery run and tax expenses. CPCL had reported a Rs 290.58 crore profit in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 11,458.32 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 11,965.01 crore in the previous quarter of the last fiscal.