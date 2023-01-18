Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 18

1/11 Benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive session on January 18 with the Nifty closing around 18,150. At close, the Sensex was up 390.02 points or 0.64 percent at 61,045.74, and the Nifty was up 112 points or 0.62 percent at 18,165.30.

2/11 Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: RS 78.15 | The scrip hit 5 percent upper circuit after the firm emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for commissioning of power supply receiving and distribution system for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I with a cost of Rs 673.8 crore, and for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II with a cost of Rs 384.3 crore.

3/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,221.70 | The stock ended in the red on January 18. IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile. The average estimate of five brokerages polled had pegged the net profit for the private sector lender at Rs 1,836 crore for the reported quarter. The net profit growth was partly driven by a sharp 37 percent fall in provisions for the quarter to Rs 1,064. 73 crore from Rs 1,654.20 crore a year ago. The fall in provisioning reflects the drop in bad loans for the lender.

4/11 Surya Roshni | CMP: Rs 609.35 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the firm recorded a net profit of Rs 89.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 40.5 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue of the company was down at Rs 2,022 crore versus Rs 2,030 crore, YoY.

5/11 Tata Investment Corporation | CMP: Rs 2,222.50 | The share price declined almost 4 percent on January 18 after a disappointing Q3. The company reported a 12.55 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 34.74 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Sales declined 26.11 percent to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter as against Rs 50.97 crore during the quarter that ended December 2021.

6/11 PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 696.90 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the company reported a 29.3 percent drop in its Q3 net profit at Rs 35.4 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore, while revenue was up 3 percent at Rs 500 crore versus Rs 485.6 crore, YoY.

7/11 Hathway Cable | CMP: Rs 16.30 | The scrip ended in the red on January 18 after the firm clocked a 15.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 28.77 crore for December FY23 quarter impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 5.1 percent to Rs 478.45 crore compared to the year-ago period.

8/11 Gokaldas Exports | CMP: Rs 381 | The stock price ended in the green after Goldman Sachs Asset Management International bought an additional 0.018percent stake in Gokaldas Exports via open market transactions on January 13. With this, its shareholding in Gokaldas rose to 5.003 percent, from 4.985percent earlier.

9/11 Shalby | CMP: Rs 155.15 | The share price slipped over a percent on January 18 after the company clocked a 17 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 15.3 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, with muted topline growth and weak operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 0.3 percent to Rs 202.5 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

10/11 ICICI Lombard General Insurance | CMP: Rs 1,197.05 | The stock price fell over 4 percent after the general insurance player reported a mixed performance in the June 2022 quarter. Investors gave it a thumbs down as it missed the estimates. ICICI Lombard reported an 11 percent rise in the net profit at Rs 353 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, compared to a net profit of Rs 318 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Its profit before tax rose on similar lines to Rs 465 crore in Q3FY23, against Rs 421 in the year-ago period.