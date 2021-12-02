Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 2

Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on December 2 despite weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 776.50 points, or 1.35% ,at 58,461.29, and the Nifty was up 234.80 points, or 1.37%, at 17,401.70.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 426.80 | The share was up over 3 percent after the company and Indian Army signed a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore for the refurbishment of IGLA-1M missiles. The duration of the contract would be 10 years, the company said in a release.

Skipper | CMP: Rs 78.10 | The stock surged over 16 percent after the firm secured a fresh order of Rs 300 crores for transmission and telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and from various export markets, the company said in a release.

Raymond | CMP: Rs 615.50 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on December 2. The branded fabric and fashion retailer is planning to list its material subsidiary JK Files & Engineering as it approved an initial public offering of its subsidiary on December 1. The company aims to mobilise Rs 800 crore through its subsidiary's IPO.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,306.45 | The stock price ended in the green on December 2 as the company decided to pass on some of the impact of the additional costs to customers through price hike. The price rise has been planned for January 2022. The increase will vary from model to model, the Gurugram-based car manufacturer said.

Mahindra Logistics | CMP: Rs 702.75 | The scrip gained over 5 percent after the firm announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi NCR.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,748 | The IT major stock was up 2 percent after the company announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain its IT applications with AI and automation solutions.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 159.25 | The share added over 2 percent after the company, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output, said its production rose by 4 percent year on year to 53.8 million tonnes in November. The company's output in the April-November period also increased to 353.4 MT from over 334.5 MT in the year-ago period.

JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 100.05 | The stock price spiked over 9 percent after the firm won new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore. It had secured water-supply projects in India of Rs 1,085 crore and B&F projects in India of Rs 710 crore," the company said in the release.

NDTV | CMP: Rs 79.30 | The share jumped 5 percent after the company announced that its digital media business NDTV Convergence had extended its deal with Taboola, a platform that powers recommendations for the open web. The company said the decade-long deal can cumulatively enable the company to garner revenue of Rs 750 crore and is based on mutually determined projections, including growth in traffic.