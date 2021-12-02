MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 2

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with IT, metal, realty, auto, FMCG, oil & gas, power indices gaining up to 2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each

Sandip Das
December 02, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on December 2 despite weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 776.50 points, or 1.35% ,at 58,461.29, and the Nifty was up 234.80 points, or 1.37%, at 17,401.70.
Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on December 2 despite weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 776.50 points, or 1.35% ,at 58,461.29, and the Nifty was up 234.80 points, or 1.37%, at 17,401.70.
Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 426.80 | The share was up over 3 percent after the company and Indian Army signed a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore for the refurbishment of IGLA-1M missiles. The duration of the contract would be 10 years, the company said in a release.
Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 426.80 | The share was up over 3 percent after the company and Indian Army signed a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore for the refurbishment of IGLA-1M missiles. The duration of the contract would be 10 years, the company said in a release.
Skipper | CMP: Rs 78.10 | The stock surged over 16 percent after the firm secured a fresh order of Rs 300 crores for transmission and telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and from various export markets, the company said in a release.
Skipper | CMP: Rs 78.10 | The stock surged over 16 percent after the firm secured a fresh order of Rs 300 crores for transmission and telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and from various export markets, the company said in a release.
Raymond | Representative image
Raymond | CMP: Rs 615.50 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on December 2. The branded fabric and fashion retailer is planning to list its material subsidiary JK Files & Engineering as it approved an initial public offering of its subsidiary on December 1. The company aims to mobilise Rs 800 crore through its subsidiary's IPO.
Maruti_shutterstock_1064814950
Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,306.45 | The stock price ended in the green on December 2 as the company decided to pass on some of the impact of the additional costs to customers through price hike. The price rise has been planned for January 2022. The increase will vary from model to model, the Gurugram-based car manufacturer said.
Mahindra Logistics
Mahindra Logistics | CMP: Rs 702.75 | The scrip gained over 5 percent after the firm announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi NCR.
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,748 | The IT major stock was up 2 percent after the company announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain its IT applications with AI and automation solutions.
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,748 | The IT major stock was up 2 percent after the company announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain its IT applications with AI and automation solutions.
Coal India | CMP: Rs 159.25 | The share added over 2 percent after the company, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output, said its production rose by 4 percent year on year to 53.8 million tonnes in November. The company's output in the April-November period also increased to 353.4 MT from over 334.5 MT in the year-ago period.
Coal India | CMP: Rs 159.25 | The share added over 2 percent after the company, which accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output, said its production rose by 4 percent year on year to 53.8 million tonnes in November. The company's output in the April-November period also increased to 353.4 MT from over 334.5 MT in the year-ago period.
JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 100.05 | The stock price spiked over 9 percent after the firm won new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore. It had secured water-supply projects in India of Rs 1,085 crore and B&F projects in India of Rs 710 crore,
JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 100.05 | The stock price spiked over 9 percent after the firm won new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore. It had secured water-supply projects in India of Rs 1,085 crore and B&F projects in India of Rs 710 crore," the company said in the release.
NDTV | CMP: Rs 79.30 | The share jumped 5 percent after the company announced that its digital media business NDTV Convergence had extended its deal with Taboola, a platform that powers recommendations for the open web. The company said the decade-long deal can cumulatively enable the company to garner revenue of Rs 750 crore and is based on mutually determined projections, including growth in traffic.
NDTV | CMP: Rs 79.30 | The share jumped 5 percent after the company announced that its digital media business NDTV Convergence had extended its deal with Taboola, a platform that powers recommendations for the open web. The company said the decade-long deal can cumulatively enable the company to garner revenue of Rs 750 crore and is based on mutually determined projections, including growth in traffic.
Marathon Nextgen | CMP: Rs 78.05 | The stock was up 5 percent on December 2. The company has approved the proposal of offer and issue of debt security in the form of non-convertible debentures, of Rs 450 crore, by way of private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Marathon Nextgen | CMP: Rs 78.05 | The stock was up 5 percent on December 2. The company has approved the proposal of offer and issue of debt security in the form of non-convertible debentures, of Rs 450 crore, by way of private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Dec 2, 2021 04:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.