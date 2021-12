After a day's break, the benchmark indices were again trapped by bears and ended lower. The Sensex tanked 889 points to close at 57,012, while the Nifty slipped below 17,000 to 16,985, ending 263 points lower on selling across the sectors barring IT. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were down more than 2 percent each.

KEC International | CMP Rs 460.30 | The share ended a percent higher after the company said it had secured new orders of Rs 1,041 crore across various businesses. Its transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas. The civil engineering business got an order to build a data centre in western India and the cable business bagged orders in India and overseas.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 470 | The share price slipped 4 percent on December 17. The company has joined hands with the Maharashtra government to support the setting up of a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in the state. The auto major inked a memorandum of understanding with the state government for the scrappage centre with a recycling capacity of up to 35,000 vehicles a year for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles.

Union Bank of India | CMP: Rs 44.10 | The share price shed over 4 percent as the company plans the issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in additional tier-1 capital Series XXXIII of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore (maximum Rs 1500 crore) on private placement basis.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 666.20 | Bharti Airtel share price fell 2 percent after the company said it had paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to the spectrum acquired in an auction in 2014.

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 4,670 | Persistent Systems share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,753, rising over 3 percent on December 17, after German software provider ATOSS chose Persistent to transform its customer-relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.

Can Fin Homes | CMP: Rs 553.15 | The company share price fell nearly 6 percent even though India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded its long-term issuer rating to TND AA+ from TND AA. The rating agency kept the outlook "stable".

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers | CMP: Rs 76.90 | The share price declined nearly 4 percent despite the Department of Fertilizers according administrative approval for setting up of a new 1200 MTPD DAr / NPK plant at the company's Thal Unit in Maharashtra's Raigad district at an estimated project cost of Rs 914.58 crore. The project is expected to be completed in 36 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 233.10 | The company share price tumbled over 8 percent on December 17 after research firm Morgan Stanly kept an 'underweight' rating on the stock with the target at Rs 175 a share. The share slipped on the news of the company's founder Sameer Gehlaut selling an 11.9 percent stake and his decision to step down from the board by March 2022. The research firm said a healthy mix of on-and-off balancesheet business will be an ideal outcome.

Engineers India | CMP: Rs 70 | The share price fell a percent despite the company and Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) signing a memorandum of agreement for the joint development of technology for large-scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.