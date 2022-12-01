Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 1

Benchmark indices ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on December 1 with Nifty around 18,800 levels. At close, the Sensex was up 184.54 points or 0.29% at 63,284.19, while the Nifty was up 54.20 points or 0.29% at 18,812.50.

Trident | CMP: Rs 36.60 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the firm was granted a patent for Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric' by Patent Office India. The present invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric.

Coforge | CMP: Rs 4,119 | The scrip added over 2 percent on December 1. The company announced an expanded global partnership with Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), headquartered in Houston, Texas and a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and continental Europe, to drive IT transformation.

PC Jeweller | CMP: Rs 80.70 | The scrip was up over 2 percent after Capri Global Holdings bought 40 lakh shares in PC Jeweller at an average price of Rs 78.5 per share, which is equivalent to 0.86% shareholding.

Nureca | CMP: Rs 495.30 | The stock shed 2 percent after Mauritius-based hedge fund Hornbill Orchid India Fund sold 97,000 shares or 0.97% stake in Nureca at an average price of Rs 518.32 per share. Hornbill Orchid had held a 1.44% stake (1.44 lakh shares) in the company as of September 2022.

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 66.05 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the firm entered into a definitive agreement subject to closing conditions to acquire the 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC Private Limited.

Indian Hotels | CMP: Rs 324.60 | The scrip ended in the green on December 1. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd A/C C Account purchased 94.74 lakh shares in Indian Hotels Company at an average price of Rs 321.77 per share, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 1.44 crore shares at an average price of Rs 321.47 per share.

Piramal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 861.50 | The stock price rose over 4 percent after the company's board approved the issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis, up to Rs 50 crore along with an option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating up to Rs 250 crore.

Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 473.65 | The share price ended in the green on December 1. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.97 lakh shares (2% stake) in Likhitha Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 386 per share. Himalaya Finance and Investment also bought 1.92 lakh shares at the same price, however, promoter Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati offloaded 7.79 lakh shares or a 3.95% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 386.88 per share.

Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 304.75 | The stock price surged over 8 percent after the company received Health Canada GMP approval for the inspection conducted from September 12, 2022, to September 16, 2022. This GMP approval will allow the company the commercial distribution of products in Canada and enable new application submissions to Health Canada, the firm said in an exchange filing.