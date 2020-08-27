Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 27

Among sectoral indices, BSE Energy fell over a percent. Oil & Gas, Utilities, Telecom, FMCG also ended in the red. On the other hand, BSE Realty surged 6.63 percent. Sandip Das Indices ended in the green for the fifth consecutive session on August 27 with Sensex up 40 points, or 0.10 percent to 39,113.47 and Nifty settled 10 points higher, or 0.84 percent, at 11,559.25. BSE Midcap index closed flat while the Smallcap index ended 0.35 percent higher. Real Estate stocks rally: Real Estate stocks jumped up to 10 percent after the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020, sources said. Stamp duty from Jan 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, will be 3 percent. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on August 26. Shares of DLF surged 10 percent followed by Prestige Estates (up 8%), Oberoi Realty (up 7%), Godrej Properties (7%) and Sobha (up 6%). Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,010.90 | The stock tumbled over 14 percent after reports made rounds that the government will sell up to 15 percent stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS). While the government proposes to sell 3,34,38,750 equity shares representing 10 percent paid-up share capital of the company (base offer size), there is an option to sell an additional 5 percent stake or 1,67,19,375 equity shares (oversubscription option). IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 604.70 | The share price jumped almost 7 percent after global financial firm UBS upgraded the stocks to 'buy' from 'sell'. "Bank stocks are down 12-62 percent year-to-date and have underperformed the broader markets. We think the sector’s downside risks are limited and upgrade IndusInd Bank and SBI from sell to buy," UBS said in a note. Blue Star | CMP: Rs 676.85 | The stock price jumped over 8 percent after the company bagged a Rs 149-crore order for Mumbai Metro Line III. Blue Star Limited has won electrical & mechanical works (E&M) order valued at Rs 149 crore for ‘Mumbai Metro Line III, Package UGC-03’ for five underground stations—Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, from Dogus-Soma JV, the company said in an exchange filing. Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 399 | The share price gained over a percent after the company received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 1,278-crore project in Karnataka. Dilip Buildcon Limited has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project including 4-laneing from 42 km to 80 km of Dodabaltapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatnala Pariyoina in the state of Karnataka, the company said in an exchange filing. Jindal Stainless | CMP: Rs 49.50 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company’s board approved raising up to Rs 162.8 crore through issue of convertible equity warrants. "The board of directors of Jindal Stainless Ltd at its meeting considered and approved raising funds through issue of convertible equity warrants for an amount up to Rs 162.8 crore on preferential basis," the company said in a filing to the exchanges. Future Enterprises | CMP: Rs 19.15 | The stock price spiked 5 percent on reports of the company planning to raise funds via issuance of bonds. The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures/non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 638.95 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the auto company inked a pact with Tel Aviv-based REE Automotive to explore production of electric commercial vehicles. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 257.75 | The stock jumped 5 percent after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,57,337 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 240 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. Indraprastha Gas | CMP: Rs 406.80 | The stock price was down over a percent after the company reported an 85.42 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q1 FY21 net profit to Rs 31.84 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 218.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations declined 60.3 percent YoY to Rs 692.53 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 1,744.07 crore in Q1 FY20. First Published on Aug 27, 2020 04:39 pm