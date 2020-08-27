Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 27

Real Estate stocks rally: Real Estate stocks jumped up to 10 percent after the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020, sources said. Stamp duty from Jan 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, will be 3 percent. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on August 26. Shares of DLF surged 10 percent followed by Prestige Estates (up 8%), Oberoi Realty (up 7%), Godrej Properties (7%) and Sobha (up 6%).