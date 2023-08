1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red on August 18, Sensex was down 0.31 percent at 64,948.66, and the Nifty was down 0.28 percent at 19,310.20. About 1,490 shares advanced, 2,018 shares declined and 126 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Adani Green Energy Ltd. | CMP Rs 994.75 | Shares of Adani Green Energy rose 6.5 percent on August 18 after the company said one of its associate companies has received a crucial certificate to commence operation at its manufacturing plant. In a regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy said Mundra Solar Energy Limited (MSEL), an associate company, has received the commercial operational date (COD) certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Solar PV Cells and Solar PV Modules manufacturing plant located at Mundra in the state of Gujarat.

3/11 Coal India Ltd. | CMP Rs 227.45 | Shares of Coal India fell 2 percent on August 18 as the stock traded ex-dividend today. The meeting Board of Directors on May 7 recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 (40 percent) per equity share. The second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 (52.50 percent) per equity share and the first interim dividend of Rs 15 (150 percent) per equity share were declared for the fiscal year 2022-23. The record date for the final dividend had been fixed as August 18.

4/11 NLC India Ltd. | CMP Rs 123.30 | Shares of NLC India rose over 3 percent in early trade on August 18 after the state-owned entity entered into a long-term power usage agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam. By close, the share ended 2 percent lower. The pact is for the supply of 300 MW solar power to the state of Rajasthan for the next 25 years, under the CPSU scheme. Annually, the project aims to generate a substantial 750 million units of power, all of which will be environmentally friendly and this entire green energy output will be supplied to Rajasthan. This initiative will assist the state in fulfilling its commitments towards renewable purchase obligation objectives.

5/11 Confidence Petroleum Ltd. | CMP Rs 79.00 | Confidence Petroleum shares were up 4 percent on August 18 after the company commissioned 13 new auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDS) to cater to green fuel requirements of cars and auto rickshaws. In May, the company added 16 new auto LPG dispensing stations and CNG retailing division in Bengaluru had crossed 50000 KG (per day) sale. The company had reported 125.3 percent YoY jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 32.02 crore and revenue has increased by 146.3 percent at Rs 875.13 crore.

6/11 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs 54.20 | Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems were down 4 percent on August 18. The company on August 17 approved a proposal to raise funds to meet its short term and medium term financial obligations. The micro irrigation company aims to raise Rs 76.12 crore by issuing share warrants to its promoter, Stocks and Securities India. Additionally, the company will also issue share warrants worth Rs 123.43 crore to Alpha Alternatives Structure Credit Opportunities Fund, an SPV of Alpha Alternatives Holdings. Both the share warrants will be converted to equity shares within 18 months from allotment at Rs 46.64 per share.

7/11 IFGL Refractories Ltd. | CMP Rs 465.75 | Shares of IFGL Refractories fell 5 percent on August 18 after a Japan-based foreign promoter Krosaki Harima Corporation exited the company. Krosaki Harima Corporation has sold its entire personal holding of 55.90 lakh equity shares, equivalent to 15.51 percent of total paid-up equity in IFGL Refractories, through an off-market transaction for Rs 111.8 crore. Indian promoter Bajoria Financial Services bought this stake.

8/11 South Indian Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs 22.40 | Shares of South Indian Bank jumped 6 percent on August 18 after the lender appointed of a managing director and chief executive. The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as the MD of South Indian Bank with effect from October 1 for a period of three years, according to a notification to the stock exchanges. The nod was given by the RBI on August 17. Following the RBI approval, the board will meet to approve Seshadri's appointment.

9/11 Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. | CMP Rs 342.25 | Yatharth Hospital zoomed around 10 percent higher on August 18, a day after it announced a bumper Q1FY24 earnings. Delhi-NCR's Yatharth Hospitals reported robust Q2 FY23 earnings on August 18. Net profit surged 73 percent YoY to Rs 19 crore, with a 10 percent sequential increase from Q4 FY23. Operating revenue hit Rs 154.5 crore, up 39 percent from the same period last year. Q2 FY23 EBIDTA rose 61 percent YoY to Rs 41.4 crore and 10 percent sequentially to Rs 17.3 crore, with EBITDA margins at 26.8 percent. Bed occupancy grew to 51 percent, up from 49 percent in Q4 FY23 and 40 percent in Q1 FY23. ARPO increased to Rs 281.40 crore from Rs 277.06 in Q4 FY23.

10/11 Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. | CMP Rs 285. 35 | Indian Hume Pipes Company shares jumped 5 percent on August 18 after the company announced that it had received a letter of award (LoA) from the Government of Odisha for the execution and maintenance of a rural piped water supply project worth Rs 639.16 crore. In an exchange filing, the company said that it had received the order to execute an extensive rural water supply scheme from the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation.