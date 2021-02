A company's profit margin is significant because it shows how well a company controls its costs. A higher margin tends to mean a company runs efficiently, but a low-profit margin doesn't necessarily mean the company isn't controlling costs well. The ratio should be used with other financial measures to see the overall strength of a company.

Moneycontrol analysed the companies that have maintained at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the last four quarters despite the pandemic. We considered only companies where promoters and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased stake in the December quarter (quarter-on-quarter), and excluded companies with a market-cap below Rs 500 crore. Only six companies from the BSE Universe have met the criteria. These stocks have risen at least 25 percent in the last one year. Interestingly, 3 out of 6 stocks have already doubled investor wealth during the same period. (Date Source: ACE Equity)

Ester Industries | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 150 percent to Rs 100 as on February 19, 2021 from Rs 40 as of February 19, 2020. Profit margin for March 2020 quarter: 14.54 percent, June 2020 quarter: 15.58 percent, September 2020 quarter: 17.64 percent, and December 2020 quarter: 12.33 percent. The company's promoters have increased their stake in the December quarter to 64.04 percent from 61.45 percent in the September quarter. Similarly, FIIs have increased their stake to 1.33 percent from 0.11 percent during the same period.

Poly Medicure | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 120 percent to Rs 657 as on February 19, 2021 from Rs 299 as of February 19, 2020. Profit margin for March 2020 quarter: 12.60 percent, June 2020 quarter: 15.27 percent, September 2020 quarter: 17.32 percent, and December 2020 quarter: 17.10 percent. The company's promoters have increased their stake in the December quarter to 48.77 percent from 48.76 percent in the September quarter. Similarly, FIIs have increased their stake to 3.75 percent from 1.11 percent during the same period.

Paushak | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 106 percent to Rs 5377 as on February 19, 2021 from Rs 2610 as of February 19, 2020. Profit margin for March 2020 quarter: 21.79 percent, June 2020 quarter: 26.77 percent, September 2020 quarter: 20.61 percent, and December 2020 quarter: 28.58 percent. The company's promoters have increased their stake in the December quarter to 66.97 percent from 66.71 percent in the September quarter. Similarly, FIIs have increased their stake to 0.01 percent from 2.11 percent during the same period.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 76 percent to Rs 653 as on February 19, 2021 from Rs 371 as of February 19, 2020. Profit margin for March 2020 quarter: 11.79 percent, June 2020 quarter: 33.11 percent, September 2020 quarter: 48.12 percent, and December 2020 quarter: 42.18 percent. The company's promoters have increased their stake in the December quarter to 63.74 percent from 63.65 percent in the September quarter. Similarly, FIIs have increased their stake to 17.75 percent from 3.11 percent during the same period.

Atul | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 32 percent to Rs 6581 as on February 19, 2021 from Rs 4969 as of February 19, 2020. Profit margin for March 2020 quarter: 14.66 percent, June 2020 quarter: 17.81 percent, September 2020 quarter: 17.23 percent, and December 2020 quarter: 19.72 percent. The company's promoters have increased their stake in the December quarter to 44.82 percent from 44.81 percent in the September quarter. Similarly, FIIs have increased their stake to 9.36 percent from 4.11 percent during the same period.