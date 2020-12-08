FII buys: These 7 low-priced stocks gain over 25% in 5 months

Many investors tend to buy low-priced stocks, but random stock picking could be risky. Not just domestic, even foreign investors are interested in such stocks. Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that were trading below Rs 20 on June 30, 2020, and had a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. From the BSE universe, there were 15 stocks meeting the criteria and where Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased stake during the September quarter (July 1 - September 30). 10 out of these 15 stocks have given positive returns in the last 5 months (September 01, 2020 to December 04, 2020), and 7 have surged over 25 percent during the same time period. (Data: Ace Equity.)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 475 percent to 49.95 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 8.69 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 6.65 percent as against 4.66 percent in the June quarter.

Subex | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 261 percent to 30.55 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 8.47 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 0.33 percent as against 0.00 percent in the June quarter.

Vikas Multicorp | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 53 percent to 7.69 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 5.04 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 6.99 percent as against 5.20 percent in the June quarter.

PTC India Financial Services | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 50 percent to 18.80 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 12.57 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 1.27 percent as against 1.23 percent in the June quarter.

Usha Martin | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 33 percent to 26.10 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 19.56 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 8.17 percent as against 8.16 percent in the June quarter.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 30 percent to 23.60 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 18.13 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 7.09 percent as against 0.00 percent in the June quarter.