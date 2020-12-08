PlusFinancial Times
FII buys: These 7 low-priced stocks gain over 25% in 5 months

Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that were trading below Rs 20 on June 30, 2020, and had a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. There were 15 BSE stocks meeting the criteria and where FIIs increased stake during the September quarter

Ritesh Presswala
Dec 8, 2020 / 11:44 AM IST
Many investors tend to buy low-priced stocks but random stock picking could be risky. Not just domestic, even foreign investors are interested in such stocks. Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that were trading below Rs 20 on June 30, 2020, and had a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. From the BSE universe, there were 15 such stocks meeting the criteria and where Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased stake during the September quarter (July 1 - September 30). 10 out of these 15 stocks have given positive returns in the last 5 months (September 01, 2020 to December 04, 2020), and 7 have surged over 25 percent during the same time period. (Data: Ace Equity.)
Many investors tend to buy low-priced stocks, but random stock picking could be risky. Not just domestic, even foreign investors are interested in such stocks. Moneycontrol analyzed the stocks that were trading below Rs 20 on June 30, 2020, and had a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. From the BSE universe, there were 15 stocks meeting the criteria and where Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased stake during the September quarter (July 1 - September 30). 10 out of these 15 stocks have given positive returns in the last 5 months (September 01, 2020 to December 04, 2020), and 7 have surged over 25 percent during the same time period. (Data: Ace Equity.)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 475 percent to  49.95 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 8.69 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in September quarter 6.65 percent  as against 4.66 percent in June quarter.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 475 percent to 49.95 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 8.69 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 6.65 percent as against 4.66 percent in the June quarter.
Subex Ltd.
Subex  | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 261 percent to 30.55 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 8.47 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 0.33 percent as against 0.00 percent in the June quarter.
Vikas Multicorp Ltd.
Vikas Multicorp | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 53 percent to 7.69 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 5.04 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 6.99 percent as against 5.20 percent in the June quarter.
Finance_12072020
PTC India Financial Services  | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 50 percent to 18.80 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 12.57 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 1.27 percent as against 1.23 percent in the June quarter.
Usha Martin Ltd.
Usha Martin  | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 33 percent to 26.10 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 19.56 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 8.17 percent as against 8.16 percent in the June quarter.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 30 percent to 23.60 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 18.13 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 7.09 percent as against 0.00 percent in the June quarter.
Eros International Media Ltd.
Eros International Media Ltd. | In the last 5 months, the stock has gained 27 percent to 22.95 on December 4, 2020 from Rs 18.10 on June 30, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in the September quarter to 5.92 percent as against 2.99 percent in the June quarter.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 8, 2020 11:44 am

