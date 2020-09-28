Festival cheer: These 8 stocks gained at least 15% in every Oct-Dec quarter in last 4 years

The festival quarter has given these eight companies and their investors a lot to celebrate over the last four years. It remains to be seen how the October-December period pans out this year with the coronavirus hammering the economy.
We are entering the festival quarter, the October-December period, during which Indians spend big and go shopping, especially for big-ticket items like electronics and vehicles. While it remains to be seen how the coronavirus will impact the season this year, Moneycontrol analysed stock prices for the quarter for the last four years. We considered the companies with a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore and found that in the BSE universe, eight stocks have given at least a 15 percent return in each of the October-December quarter for the last four years. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Enterprises | The stock price jumped 43% in October-December 2019. In the same quarter of 2018, the price was up 23%. In 2017, it gained 43% and 16% in 2016 during the quarter.
Adani Transmission | The stock price in October-December 2019 was up 45%; October-December 2018: 24%; October-December 2017: 47%; October-December 2016: 48%.
Camlin Fine Sciences | The stock price was up 54% in the 2019 October-December quarter against 18% in the same period of the previous year. In October-December 2017, the stock gained 59% and 18% in the same quarter of 2016.
Coastal Corporation | The stock was up 68% in the October-December quarter of 2019 and 146% percent in the same period in 2018. It gained 71% in 2017 October-December and 85% in the year-ago period.
GMM Pfaudler | The stock was up 25% in the October-December quarter in 2019, 24% in October-December 2018. It gained 39% in the same quarter in 2017 and 35% in October-December 2016.
HLE Glascoat | The stock gained 123% in the 2019 October-December quarter, 19% in 2018, 29% in 2017 and was up 27% during the same period in 2016.
Prime Securities | The stock price was up 15% in the October-December quarter of 2019 and 16% in October-December 2018. It gained as much as 81% in the quarter in 2017 while in the 2016 October-December quarter, it was up 21%.
RACL Geartech | The stock price gained 68% percent in the 2019 October-December quarter, 15% in 2018, 26% in 2017 and was up 15% in October-December 2016.
