Festival cheer: These 8 stocks gained at least 15% in every Oct-Dec quarter in last 4 years

We are entering the festival quarter, the October-December period, during which Indians spend big and go shopping, especially for big-ticket items like electronics and vehicles. While it remains to be seen how the coronavirus will impact the season this year, Moneycontrol analysed stock prices for the quarter for the last four years. We considered the companies with a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore and found that in the BSE universe, eight stocks have given at least a 15 percent return in each of the October-December quarter for the last four years. (Data Source: ACE Equity)