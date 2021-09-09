Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Infosys, McDowell Holdings and other stocks in news today

Aurobindo Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for anti-bacterial drug Daptomycin.

Debock Sale Marketing | Dubash Radhika acquired 78,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 26.4 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GSS Infotech | Dubash Radhika bought 1.74 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 79.24 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

McDowell Holdings | Besseggen Infotech LLP bought 89,142 equity shares of the company at Rs 49.95 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Piramal Enterprises: The company arm Piramal Critical Care received US FDA nod for generic of Sedative Precedex.

Somany Hom Innovation | Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub Trust bought 10.5 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 365 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Shine Fashions (India) | The company approved sub-division of equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up into two equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Suven Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for malaria drug Chloroquine Phosphate.

Best Eastern Hotels | GCM Commodity & Derivatives acquired 1 lakh shares of the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 10.14 percent from 9.55 percent earlier. (Representative Image)

ONGC | ICRA has assigned 'AAA' credit rating for non-convertible debentures (NCD) of the company for Rs 7,500 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has terminated power purchase agreement signed for the capacity of 1.10 MW solar power plant under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

Jindal Steel & Power | Subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Pty Ltd made a pre-payment of $105.66 million (Rs 777.4 crore). The prepayment has helped reduce the Australian debt by approximately 50 percent.

Stovec Industries | The company and Atul Sugar Screens has agreed to the closure of Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA). Accordingly, closing date of CMA would be July 31, 2022, or such later date as may be determined by Atul, which shall be no later than September 30, 2022. Until its termination, the company will continue to make production of sugar sieves for Atul.

James Warren Tea | Promoter entity Maygrove Investments bought 51,373 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 5.44 percent from 6.42 percent earlier.

TCS | Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, partnered with TCS to accelerate its journey to the cloud.

Shree Ganesh Remedies | The company has acquired the 100 percent equity stake of Akshar Jyot (AJPL), which is in process to acquire 26 percent equity stake in Dhari Chemicals.

Infosys | The company and The Economist Group announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.