Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Strides Pharma Science, Bharti Airtel and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 18 | Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Arfin India, Astral, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Brigade Enterprises, Century Enka, Chalet Hotels, Coromandel Engineering Company, Diamines & Chemicals, Dolat Investments, Ester Industries, GSK Pharma, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Gulshan Polyols, IIFL Wealth Management, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), JSL Industries, Jyothy Labs, Kalyani Investment Company, Kalyani Steels, Minda Corporation, PI Industries, Pioneer Embroideries, Route Mobile, Shilp Gravures, Umang Dairies, Upsurge Investment & Finance, and Xtglobal Infotech will release quarterly earnings scorecard on May 18.

Bharti Airtel | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 759.2 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 853.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 25,747.3 crore from Rs 26,517.8 crore QoQ.

Jindal Steel & Power | Sarda Mines Private Limited bought 52,74,600 equity shares in Jindal Steel at Rs 431.62 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sterling & Wilson Solar | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 11,87,177 equity shares in Sterling & Wilson at Rs 240.42 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Strides Pharma Science | Promoter Group of the company has released substantial pledge of over 38 percent, taking the current overall promoter group pledge down to 25.98 percent of the promoter holding and 7.71 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Hero MotoCorp | For the benefit of all its existing customers, Hero has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.

Zuari Agro Chemicals | The fertilizer plant of the company at Zuarinagar, Goa, was impacted on May 16 by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages caused to the fertilizer plant at Goa.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 271.86 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,889.1 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 20,827.5 crore from Rs 17,283 crore YoY.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | The company reported higher profit at Rs 58 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 49.68 crore in Q4FY20 revenue fell to Rs 398.83 crore from Rs 456.68 crore YoY.

Orient Cement | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 99.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.06 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 831.61 crore from Rs 654.52 crore YoY.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 310.53 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 240 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,733 crore from Rs 1,342.47 crore YoY.