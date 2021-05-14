Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Dr Reddy's Labs, JSPL and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 14: Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Macrotech Developers, The Anup Engineering, Asian Star Company, Automotive Axles, Balkrishna Industries, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Bharat Seats, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Deccan Gold Mines, DRC Systems India, Escorts, Gokaldas Exports, Greenpanel Industries, Hi-Klass Trading and Investment, HIL, Indigo Paints, Jindal Stainless, Just Dial, Kartik Investments Trust, Kesoram Industries, Menon Bearings, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Monte Carlo Fashions, Oberoi Realty, Octal Credit Capital, Onward Technologies, Privi Speciality Chemicals, QGO Finance, Reliance Infrastructure, Rossari Biotech, Sagarsoft (India), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, SKF India, Surbhi Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure, Vimta Labs, and Welspun India.

Jindal Steel & Power: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,139.28 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 305.62 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 11,880.61 crore from Rs 6,795.18 crore YoY.

UPL: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,361 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 784 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 12,796 crore from Rs 11,141 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 481.21 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 474.70 crore in Q4FY20, revenue surged to Rs 10,127.4 crore from Rs 6,620.8 crore YoY.

HG Infra Engineering: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 111.11 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 54.32 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,056.3 crore from Rs 634.12 crore YoY.

Borosil Renewables: The company approved fundraising of Rs 100 crore by way of rights issue.

Minda Industries: The company has invested in shares of Strongsun Renewables (SPV) by acquiring 33,750 equity shares at Rs 80 per share, aggregating to Rs 27 lakh. After the acquisition, the company holds a 27.55% stake in SPV.

Sonata Software: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 83.06 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 61.79 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,075.71 crore from Rs 928.68 crore YoY.

Orient Electric: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 62.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 35.78 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 801.71 crore from Rs 563.14 crore YoY.

Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis' Q4 net income from continuing operations stood at $180 million up 186% YoY. Net sales increased 33% YoY to $3.6 billion in Q4FY21.

Birla Corporation: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 249.33 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 194.73 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,132.61 crore from Rs 1,689.97 crore YoY.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 287.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 77.86 crore in Q4FY20, revenue climbed to Rs 5,025.7 crore from Rs 3,615.57 crore YoY.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 97.22 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 28.28 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 761.3 crore from Rs 430.75 crore YoY.

KCP: CRISIL upgraded long-term credit rating to A/Stable, from A-/Stable, and short-term credit rating to A1 from A2+.

Pidilite Industries: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 307.44 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 156.51 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,235.52 crore from Rs 1,544.68 crore YoY.

JSW Ispat Special Products: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 92.94 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 104.48 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 1,477.1 crore from Rs 617.31 crore YoY.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 27.79 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 224.69 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 55.99 crore from Rs 101.42 crore YoY.