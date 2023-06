1/12

The Indian market ended lower in a choppy session on June 8 after the Reserve Bank of India left rates unchanged but said that the inflation battle was far from over. The Sensex closed 0.47% down at 62,848.64 and the Nifty was down 0.49% at 18,634.50. Brokerage house Axis Securities expects macro indicators to continue to drive the market, with rural and domestic-focus themes gaining momentum. Here ate its 11 mid and smallcap picks for the month of June: