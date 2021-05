The board of One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, is planning to go public in what is touted to be one of the country's largest initial public offerings (IPO). Paytm's $3-billion IPO (around Rs 21,745 crore taking USD/INR value at Rs 72.48) is likely to be slated for Diwali (October-December) and the company is targeting a valuation of over $25 billion, CNBC-TV18 has reported. So far, the biggest IPO that India has seen was Coal India's Rs 15,475-crore issue, which was listed in November 2010. Here are the top 10 IPOs in India's history. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Coal India | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2010 with an issue size of Rs 15,475 crore. It listed with a premium of 17 percent at Rs 287.75 on its issue price of Rs 245.

Reliance Power Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in February 2008 with an issue size of Rs 11700 crore. It listed with a premium of 22 percent at Rs 342.38 on its issue price of Rs 450.

General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in October 2017 with an issue size of Rs 11373 crore. It listed with a premium of -7 percent at Rs 425.00 on its issue price of Rs 912.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2017 with an issue size of Rs 9600 crore. It listed with a premium of -6 percent at Rs 374.45 on its issue price of Rs 800.

DLF Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in July 2007 with an issue size of Rs 9188 crore. It listed with a premium of 11 percent at Rs 582.00 on its issue price of Rs 525.

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in November 2017 with an issue size of Rs 8695 crore. It listed with a premium of 7 percent at Rs 311.00 on its issue price of Rs 290.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in October 2017 with an issue size of Rs 8,400 crore. It listed with a premium of 5 percent at Rs 733.30 on its issue price of Rs 700.

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in March 2020 with an issue size of Rs 7,571 crore. It listed with a premium of -13 percent at Rs 658.00 on its issue price of Rs 755.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The company listed on the exchanges in September 2016 with an issue size of Rs 6,057 crore. It listed with a premium of -1 percent at Rs 329.00 on its issue price of Rs 334.