All Adani Group stocks trade higher in FY21 year-to-date, 3 gain over 125%

Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has six publicly-traded companies. Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2020. Moneycontrol analysed the performance of these stocks in FY21 year-to-date. All stocks gave a positive return with at least a 25 percent up move. In fact, it seems that stocks like Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas, and Adani Enterprises did not see any impact of COVID-19 and gained between 125 percent and 380 percent each. (Data Source: ACE Equity).