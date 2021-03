After Budget 2020, the market went awry largely led by economic disruption due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Such high volatility and uncertainty made a lot of investors watch from the sidelines and not participate in the equity market. Benchmark indices kept hitting lows till March 23 and then recovered to touch all-time highs later in 2020. Amid all these ups and downs, there were 7 stocks in the BSE universe that gave multibagger returns between Budget 2020 and Budget 2021. But since February 1, 2021, these stocks have fallen over 20 percent till date. We considered only companies with a current market cap of over Rs 500 crore. The list was dominated by telecom stocks like - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), GTL Infrastructure, and Vodafone Idea (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Dhani Services | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 39 percent to Rs 219.80 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 359.25. It had rallied 103 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

GTL Infrastructure | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 29 percent to Rs 0.73 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 1.03. It had rallied 140 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

IFB Industries | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 28 percent to Rs 980.00 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 1368. It had rallied 137 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 27 percent to Rs 13.30 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 18.2. It had rallied 645 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

RattanIndia Enterprises | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 25 percent to Rs 5.76 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 7.7. It had rallied 199 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

Best Agrolife | Since Budget 2021 (February 1, 2021), the stock has fallen 24 percent to Rs 419.95 on March 25, 2021, from Rs 554.9. It had rallied 128 percent in the period between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.