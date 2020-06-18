App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:21 PM IST

In pics | Chinese money in Indian start-ups, unicorns

Chinese firms are the lead investors in at least eight Indian unicorns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chinese companies are one of the biggest investors in Indian startup companies. Amid the ongoing violent stand-off between China and India in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley is likely to harden the anti-China sentiment to boycott Chinese goods which will majorly impact the Indian startups who have Chinese investors like Paytm, BigBasket, Swiggy and Dream11. (Image: News18 Creative)
Around $5.8 billion invested by Chinese investors over the last seven year. (Image: News18 Creative)
At least 16 Indian unicorns have at least one Chinese investor. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chinese firms are the lead investors in at least 8 Indian unicorns. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 01:12 pm

