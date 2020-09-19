172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|startup|fintech-250-a-look-at-the-highest-funded-fintech-startups-in-the-world-in-2020-5860201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech 250 | A look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world in 2020

Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion.

Moneycontrol News
CB Insight has revealed Fintech 250 report for 2020 – a list of 250 of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services. According to CB Insight report, this year Fintech cohort has raised approximately $49.2billion in aggregate funding across nearly 900 deals since 2015, which includes startups at different stages of development. Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion. Let's take a look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world as of September 2020.

CB Insight has revealed Fintech 250 report for 2020 – a list of 250 of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services. According to CB Insight report, this year Fintech cohort has raised approximately $49.2billion in aggregate funding across nearly 900 deals since 2015, which includes startups at different stages of development. Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion. Let’s take a look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world as of September 2020. (Image: Forbes)

Rank 1 | Grab | Country: Singapore | Category: Mobile wallets | Fund raised: $9.7 billion

Rank 1 | Grab | Country: Singapore | Category: Mobile wallets | Fund raised: $9.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Stripe | Country: United States of America | Category: Payment processing | Fund raised: $2 billion

Rank 2 | Stripe | Country: United States of America | Category: Payment processing | Fund raised: $2 billion (Image: stripe.com)

Rank 3 | Robinhood | Country: United States of America | Category: Investing | Fund raised: $1.7 billion

Rank 3 | Robinhood | Country: United States of America | Category: Investing | Fund raised: $1.7 billion (Image: robinhood.com)

Rank 4 | Oscar | Country: United States of America | Category: Insurance | Fund raised: $1.5 billion

Rank 4 | Oscar | Country: United States of America | Category: Insurance | Fund raised: $1.5 billion (Image: Forbes)

Rank 5 | Nubank | Country: Brazil | Category: Banking | Fund raised: $1.4 billion

Rank 5 | Nubank | Country: Brazil | Category: Banking | Fund raised: $1.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Affirm | Country: United States of America | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.3 billion

Rank 6 | Affirm | Country: United States of America | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.3 billion (Image: affirm.com)

Rank 7 | Figure | Country: United States of America | Category: Real estate | Fund raised: $1.2 billion

Rank 7 | Figure | Country: United States of America | Category: Real estate | Fund raised: $1.2 billion (Image: figure.com)

Rank 8 | Klarna | Country: Sweden | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.2 billion

Rank 8 | Klarna | Country: Sweden | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 04:33 pm

