Fintech 250 | A look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world in 2020

Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion. Moneycontrol News CB Insight has revealed Fintech 250 report for 2020 – a list of 250 of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services. According to CB Insight report, this year Fintech cohort has raised approximately $49.2billion in aggregate funding across nearly 900 deals since 2015, which includes startups at different stages of development. Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion. Let’s take a look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world as of September 2020. (Image: Forbes) Rank 1 | Grab | Country: Singapore | Category: Mobile wallets | Fund raised: $9.7 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Stripe | Country: United States of America | Category: Payment processing | Fund raised: $2 billion (Image: stripe.com) Rank 3 | Robinhood | Country: United States of America | Category: Investing | Fund raised: $1.7 billion (Image: robinhood.com) Rank 4 | Oscar | Country: United States of America | Category: Insurance | Fund raised: $1.5 billion (Image: Forbes) Rank 5 | Nubank | Country: Brazil | Category: Banking | Fund raised: $1.4 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 6 | Affirm | Country: United States of America | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.3 billion (Image: affirm.com) Rank 7 | Figure | Country: United States of America | Category: Real estate | Fund raised: $1.2 billion (Image: figure.com) Rank 8 | Klarna | Country: Sweden | Category: POS/lending | Fund raised: $1.2 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 19, 2020 04:33 pm