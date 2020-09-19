Fintech 250 | A look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world in 2020

CB Insight has revealed Fintech 250 report for 2020 – a list of 250 of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services. According to CB Insight report, this year Fintech cohort has raised approximately $49.2billion in aggregate funding across nearly 900 deals since 2015, which includes startups at different stages of development. Singapore-based technology company Grab is the well-funded company on the Fintech 250 list with the highest funding raised of $9.7billion. Let’s take a look at the highest-funded fintech startups in the world as of September 2020. (Image: Forbes)