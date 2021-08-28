Sensex, Nifty scale new highs; broader market bounces back

Indian benchmark indices rose to fresh record highs last week supported by positive global as well as domestic cues amid volatility due to monthly expiry. Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty touched their fresh record high levels of 56,198.13 (on August 25) and 16,722.05 (on August 27), respectively. For the week BSE Sensex added 795.4 points (1.43 percent) to close at 56124.72, while the Nifty50 rose 254.7 points (1.54 percent) to end at 16705.2 levels.

BSE Midcap index rose 2.5 percent supported by Adani Transmission, New India Assurance Company, Hindustan Aeronautics, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy. Losers included Bayer CropScience, Glenmark Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks and Berger Paints India.

BSE Smallcap index added 2 percent with more than 50 stocks adding above 10 percent. These include BLS International Services, Zen Technologies, Adani Total Gas, ABB Power Products and HLE Glascoat. On the other side, Capacite Infraprojects, Karda Construction, NELCO, Sadbhav Engineering, Wockhardt, Ujjivan Financial Services and Inox Wind fell 10-23 percent.

BSE Largecap index gained 1.6 percent led by the SBI Cards & Payment Services, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Interglobe Aviation and ICICI Lombard. However, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company and Piramal Enterprises closed in the red.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki India lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas index outperformed other indices adding 4.4 percent, followed by Nifty Energy, Metal and IT indices which rose 2-3 percent. On the other hand, the Nifty Auto index fell over 1 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6833.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,382.57 crore. So far in August, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 7,652.49 crore and DIIs have bought equities worth Rs 8,078.24 crore.