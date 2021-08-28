MARKET NEWS

Sensex, Nifty scale new highs; broader market bounces back

Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
August 28, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices rose to fresh record highs in the week ended August 27 supported by the positive global as well as domestic cues amid volatility due to monthly expiry.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 56,198.13 (on August 25) and 16,722.05 (on August 27), respectively. However. For the week BSE Sensex added 795.4 points (1.43 percent) to close at 56124.72, while the Nifty50 rose 254.7 points (1.54 percent) to end at 16705.2 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.5 percent supported by the Adani Transmission, New India Assurance Company, Hindustan Aeronautics, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy. However, losers included Bayer CropScience, Glenmark Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks and Berger Paints India.
The BSE Small-cap added 2 percent with more than 50 stocks rises above 10 percent, which includes BLS International Services, Zen Technologies, Adani Total Gas, ABB Power Products and HLE Glascoat. However, Capacite Infraprojects, Karda Construction, NELCO, Sadbhav Engineering, Wockhardt, Ujjivan Financial Services and Inox Wind fall 10-23 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1.6 percent led by the SBI Cards & Payment Services, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Interglobe Aviation and ICICI Lombard. However, losers were Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company and Piramal Enterprises.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki India lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Representative image | Source: Reuters
Among sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas index outperformed other indices adding 4.4 percent, followed by Nifty Energy, Metal and IT indices which rose 2-3 percent. On the other hand, the Nifty Auto index fell over 1 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6833.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,382.57 crore. However, in the month of August till now, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,652.49 crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 8,078.24 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee gained agaist the US dollar. It ended higher by 71 paise at 73.68 on August 27 against its August 20 closing of 74.39.
Tags: #Axis Nifty ETF #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Aug 28, 2021 11:56 am

