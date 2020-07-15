RIL AGM | Key announcements from Reliance Industries 43rd annual general meeting

New smartphone OS | Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "Have sold 100 million Jio Phones till date. But there are many feature phone users waiting to upgrade to a conventional smartphone. We believe we can design an entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone. We believe that we can design such a phone at a fraction of its current cost. To power such a value-engineered smartphone, we also need an equally value-engineered smartphone operating system. And, such an operating system must be designed from ground-up.”