MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These private banks offer up to 6.5% interest on savings accounts

DCB Bank is offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Hiral Thanawala
December 31, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain times. Amid falling interest rates, smaller and new private banks are offering higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain times. Amid falling interest rates, smaller and new private banks are offering higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Small and new private banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks, which include HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank , Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
Small and new private banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks, which include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.5 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.5 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Bandhan Bank  offers interest rates of up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The monthly average balance requirement is Rs 5,000.
Bandhan Bank offers interest rates of up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The monthly average balance requirement is Rs 5,000.
RBL Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
RBL Bank is offering interest rates up to 6 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Yes Bank is offering interest rates up to 5.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
Yes Bank is offering interest rates up to 5.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates up to 5 percent on savings account. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 at IDFC First Bank. Similarly, the monthly average balance requirement is Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 at IndusInd Bank.
IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates up to 5 percent on savings account. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 at IDFC First Bank. Similarly, the monthly average balance requirement is Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 at IndusInd Bank.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of December 22, 2021. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts are considered.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of December 22, 2021. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts are considered.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #interest rates #personal finance #Savings Account #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Dec 31, 2021 10:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.