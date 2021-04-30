IDFC cuts saving interest rate from 6% to 4%: Here are some banks offering highest interest rates on saving accounts

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank customers can get interest rates between 5 percent and 7.25 percent. Upto Rs 1 lakh balance, the 5 percent interest rates are offered. The interest rates are 6 percent for a customer who maintains a balance between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. Customers who maintain a balance of over Rs 25 lakh then the interest rate offered is 7.25 percent.

RBL Bank requires customers to maintain a balance between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore to avail the highest rate - 6.5 percent for its Digital Savings Account. An interest rate of 4.75 percent is offered to customers with upto Rs 1 lakh balance and 6 percent interest rate for a customer who maintains a balance between Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh.

An interest rate of 7.15 percent is offered by the Bandhan Bank to those customers who maintain a daily balance of over Rs 50 crore. 3 percent interest rate offered to customers with a daily balance of below Rs 1 lakh and customer who maintain a balance between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 crore is offered 6 percent interest rate.

For balances up to Rs 1 crore, IDFC First Bank offers a 6 percent interest rate. For higher amounts, the interest rates are lower. The bank offers a 5 percent rate between Rs 1 crore and 5 crore.

IDBI Bank offers higher interest rates of 3.5 percent for amounts above Rs 50 lakh and Rs 100 crore , respectively among public sector banks.