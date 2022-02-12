Market falls nearly 1% in highly volatile week; rupee slips 68 paise

Indian benchmark indices lost nearly 1 percent in the highly volatile week ended February 11 that saw RBI policy announcement, relentless FII selling and possibility of a faster than expected Fed rate hike amid rising US inflation.

In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 491.9 points (0.83 percent) to end at 58,152.92 while the Nifty50 fell 141.5 points (0.80 percent) to close at 17,374.8 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index plunged 3.4 percent dragged by Forbes Gokak, SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES, GE Power India, Stove Kraft, Diamines and Chemicals, Fairchem Organics, Lasa Supergenerics, Jubilant Industries, Jaypee Infratech, Goldiam International, Gulshan Polyols, Gati, Panacea Biotec and NGL Fine Chem. Gainers included Shankara Building Products, Zee Media Corporation, DB Realty and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals.

BSE Mid-cap Index fell 2 percent with the following losing 5-14 percent: Torrent Power, Endurance Technologies, Tata Power Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, 3M India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, ABB India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bayer CropScience, Aditya Birla Capital, RBL Bank, Info Edge India and IDBI Bank. On the other hand, Adani Power, JSW Energy and Rajesh Exports rose 8-14 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index shed 0.8 percent. Godrej Consumer Products, Lupin, DLF, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Cadila Healthcare, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Asset Management Company were among major losers, while gainers were Interglobe Aviation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel, Bank Of Baroda, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma and Petronet LNG.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Housing Development Finance Corporation, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro in the last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki India added the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, BSE Capital Goods index shed 3.8 percent, Realty index fell 2.7 percent and FMCG index slipped 2.2 percent. However, the metal index added 3.8 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 5,641.81 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,562.19 crore. In the month of February till now, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 9,712.60 crore, while DIIs have sold equities worth Rs 5,837.25 crore.