Market snaps 3-week run amid FII selling; IT stocks worst hit

1/9 The Indian equity market snapped three-week gaining streak and lost over 1 percent in the volatile week ended April 21 with FII turning net sellers, mixed earnings from India Inc and a possible rate hike by Fed in its upcoming policy meeting.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex fell 775.94 points or 1.28 percent to end at 59,655.06, while Nifty50 shed 204 points or 1.14 percent to end at 17,624.

3/9 The BSE Large-cap Index shed 1 percent dragged by Infosys, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Info Edge India, Ambuja Cements and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa). However, gainers included Bandhan Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Nestle India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Zomato.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index added 0.5 percent led by Delhivery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Vodafone Idea, Page Industries and PI Industries. However, losers included Schaeffler India, CRISIL, TVS Motor Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ICICI Securities, Clean Science & Technology, Rajesh Exports and Oberoi Realty.

5/9 The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.3 percent. Precision Camshafts, Asian Granito India, Pokarna, Future Consumer, Patel Engineering Company, Khadim India, Binny, Titagarh Wagons, Deep Polymers, Ethos, Dish TV India, Deep Industries, Ramky Infrastructure and SVP Global Textiles added 15-33 percent. However, Radhe Developers (India), Brightcom Group, Cressanda Solution, EKI Energy Services, Optiemus Infracom, GRM Overseas, Balaji Amines, AAVAS Financiers, Monarch Networth Capital, National Fertilizers, Paisalo Digital and BF Investment lost 10-34 percent.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Infosys lost the most in terms of market cap followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services. On the other hand, ITC, Nestle India and State Bank of India added the most in terms of market cap.

7/9 Among sectors, Nifty Information Technology index shed 5.3 percent, Media index fell 1 percent and Metal index was down 0.5 percent. However, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2 percent, FMCG index was up 1 percent and Oil & Gas index was up 0.8 percent.

8/9 After three consecutive weeks of buying, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers this week as they sold equities worth Rs 4,643.05 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided support, as they bought equities worth Rs 3,026.27 crore. In this month till now, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 316.67 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 342.32 crore.