Market gains for the 4th straight week; IT stocks outshine, rupee down marginally

Nifty IT outperform other indices adding over 4.5 percent followed by Nifty Media (up 3.5 percent) and Nifty Pharma (up 2.5 percent).

Rakesh Patil
June 12, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Market rose nearly 1 percent, extending the gaining momentum in fourth straight week ended June 11 with benchmark indices hitting fresh record high levels amid falling fresh Covid cases in India, strong start of monsoon, improved vaccination pace and an anticipation of faster economic recovery boosted the sentiments.
In the last week, BSE Sensex gained 374.71 points (0.71 percent) to close at 52,474.76, while the Nifty50 rose 129.15 points (0.82 percent) to ends at 15,799.4 levels. Nifty and Sensex touched the fresh record high of 15,835.55 and 52,641.53, respectively, in Friday's trading session.
The BSE Small-cap index rose 3.5 percent with HCL Infosystems, Shree Renuka Sugars, Jaiprakash Associates and BF Utilities rising over 40 percent, while Varroc Engineering, PNB Gilts, Gokaldas Exports, Bank of Maharashtra and Soril Infra Resources fell 8-13 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index gained nearly 2 percent with Adani Power, CRISIL, Tata Power Company and JSW Energy added 13-40 percent, while Adani Enterprises, Voltas and Adani Green Energy among major losers.
The BSE Large-cap Index rose nearly 1 percent supported by the Piramal Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Motors DVR, Coal India and NTPC, while losers were Petronet LNG, NMDC and Havells India.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies in the past week. On the other hand, HDFC twins lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT outperform other indices with a gain of over 4.5 percent followed by Nifty Media (up 3.5 percent) and Nifty Pharma (up 2.5 percent).
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1738.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 823.54 crore, while in this month till now FIIs bought equities worth Rs 4,788.03 and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,805.27 crore.
Last week, the Indian rupee ended marginally lower against the US dollar. It ended lower by 7 paise at 73.07 on June 11 against its June 4 closing of 73.
