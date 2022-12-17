Market continues to fall in second-week amid FII selling; Rupee slips

The market ended lower for the second consecutive week, in the week ended December 16, amid mixed data points including continued selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), domestic wholesale inflation at 21-month low, fall in United States and Britain’s inflation, and rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England.

For the week, BSE Sensex shed 843.86 points or 1.35 percent to end at 61,337.81 and Nifty50 declined 227.6 points or 1.23 percent to end at 18,269 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1.3 percent dragged by Page Industries, IRCTC, Cummins India, Bharat Electronics, Laurus Labs, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Godrej Industries. However, Indian Overseas Bank, New India Assurance Company, Rajesh Exports, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IDFC First Bank and Oil India added 5-29 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index declined 1.2 percent. Losers included Pidilite Industries, Asian Paints, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, United Spirits and Bank of Baroda, while gainers were GAIL India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Info Edge India and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note. Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Fineotex Chemical, GMM Pfaudler, Sadbhav Engineering, Mirza International, S P Apparels, Sonata Software and Optiemus Infracom lost 10-53 percent. However, UCO Bank, National Fertilizers, Andrew Yule and Company, Orient Green Power Company and Themis Medicare added 22-54 percent.

Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market capitalisation followed by Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Infosys. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro added most of their market cap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.91 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,462.22 crore, in this week. However, till date in December, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 7,490.05 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 10,551.62 crore.

Among sectors, the Nifty Media index fell 2.2 percent, Nifty FMCG index shed 1.8 percent, Nifty Realty 1.7 and Nifty Information Technologies index was down 1.6 percent. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.8 percent.