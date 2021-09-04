MARKET NEWS

Market climbs to fresh record high on positive cues, RIL adds the most in terms of market value

Here are the highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
September 04, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices rose to fresh record highs, with Sensex and Nifty comfortable closing above 58,000 and 17,300 level respectively, in the week ended September 3 supported by favourable global cues. On the domestic front, strong Service PMI and GDP data, easing COVID restrictions, vaccination pace and GST collection crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in August 2021 fuelling the momentum.
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 58,194.79 and 17,340.10 on September 3, respectively. However. For the week BSE Sensex added 2,005.23 points (3.57 percent) to close at 58,129.95, while the Nifty50 rose 618.4 points (3.70 percent) to end at 17,323.60 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index added 4.8 percent led by Adani Transmission, Vodafone Idea, Exide Industries, Adani Power, Oberoi Realty, Container Corporation of India and Voltas, while losers were Bank Of India, AU Small Finance Bank, New India Assurance Company and Endurance Technologies.
The BSE Small-cap jumped 3.9 percent with Zen Technologies, Tinplate Company of India, Sobha, NELCO, Indian Energy Exchange, Brigade Enterprises, RPG Life Sciences, Thangamayil Jewellery and Prestige Estates Projects rose 20-53 percent. However, losers included Burger King India, GE T&D India, Arvind Fashions, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Swan Energy and Cera Sanitaryware.
The BSE Large-cap Index rose 3.8 percent with Havells India, Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Interglobe Aviation and DLF gained more than 10 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance in the last week. On the other hand, Infosys and Mahindra and Mahindra lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty index outperform other indices with a gain of 10 percent and Oil & Gas and Infra rose 5 percent each.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,867.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,421.12 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee gained 67 paise against the US dollar. It ended at 73.01 on September 3 against its August 27 closing of 73.68.
