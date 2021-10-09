MARKET NEWS

Market bounces back: Here is how things unfolded last week

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT index outperformed other indices with a gain of 4.6 percent, and media and auto indices added 4.5 percent each.

Rakesh Patil
October 09, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices rose 2 percent in the week ended October 8 amid mixed cues including expectations of better quarter earnings, in-line RBI policy with no rate change, Moody’s upgrades India's outlook to stable from negative, while Fitch cutting India's FY22 GDP growth forecast and also International Monetary Fund (IMF) expecting global economic growth in 2021 to fall slightly below its July forecast of 6% have limit the weekly gains.
In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 1293.48 points (2.20 percent) to close at 60,059.06, while the Nifty50 added 363.15 points (2.07 percent) to close at 17,895.20 levels.
The BSE Small-cap index rose 3.9 percent with more than 100 stocks gained 10-59 percent including Syncom Formulations, Centrum Capital, Nazara Technologies, Nureca, Patel Engineering Company, Suven Life Sciences and Chambal Fertilisers. However, losers included SREI Infrastructure Finance, Solara Active Pharma, Surya Roshni, Mcleod Russel (India), Hikal and Gujarat Themis Biosyn.
BSE Mid-cap Index added 2.4 percent led by the IRCTC, Page Industries, Supreme Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, The Indian Hotels Company, Macrotech Developers and MRF.
The BSE Large-cap Index jumped 2 percent with Bandhan Bank, Tata Motors, Bosch and ONGC gained 10-19 percent, while losers were Cipla Shree Cements, Grasim Industries and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value, followed Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Titan Company in the last week. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank, lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT index outperformed other indices with a gain of 4.6 percent, and media and auto indices added 4.5 percent each.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,685.65crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,458.05 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee shed 87 paise against the dollar, to finish at 74.99 on October 8 against its October 1 closing of 74.12.
