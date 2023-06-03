English
    In Pics: Here’s what market experts have to say about the investing landscape

    The Indian market snapped a two-day losing streak to close with moderate gains in a highly volatile session on June 2. At close, the Sensex was up 118.57 points or 0.19 percent at 62,547.11, and the Nifty was up 46.30 points or 0.25 percent at 18,534.10. For the week, the benchmarks ended flat with Sensex adding 45.42 points and Nifty rising 34.75 points. Here are some of the market experts who helped decode the sentiment and shared some insights on the investing landscape.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital: “India will be able to take global macro headwinds in its stride. Need to be watchful of what the US Fed does on interest rates.”
    Ridham Desai, Morgan Stanley: “The Prime Minister is a ‘inflation hawk’, which means that he doesn’t want inflation. This is very critical for the prosperity of the economy.”
    Mark Mobius, Renowned Investor: “Going forward, hardware is going to be very critical. Semiconductors and related businesses will become more and more critical in India.”
    Shankar Sharma, Market Veteran: “A number of companies out there with fantastic business models. Promoters are improving their governance or are being forced to improve. The end result is better transparency and valuations are still not demanding.”
    Chris Wood, Jefferies: “Investors have the opportunity to invest directly in MFs and ETFs, so GREED and fear does not understand why pricing (TER charges) cannot be left to market forces.”
    S Naren, ICICI Pru AMC: “If investors have products where they can allocate money between equity and debt, they are likely to have a much better environment.”
