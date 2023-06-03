In Pics: Here’s what market experts have to say about the investing landscape

1/6 Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital: “India will be able to take global macro headwinds in its stride. Need to be watchful of what the US Fed does on interest rates.”

2/6 Ridham Desai, Morgan Stanley: “The Prime Minister is a ‘inflation hawk’, which means that he doesn’t want inflation. This is very critical for the prosperity of the economy.”

3/6 Mark Mobius, Renowned Investor: “Going forward, hardware is going to be very critical. Semiconductors and related businesses will become more and more critical in India.”

4/6 Shankar Sharma, Market Veteran: “(There are) a number of companies out there with fantastic business models. Promoters are improving their governance or are being forced to improve. The end result is better transparency and valuations are still not demanding.”

5/6 Chris Wood, Jefferies: “Investors have the opportunity to invest directly in MFs and ETFs, so GREED and fear does not understand why pricing (TER charges) cannot be left to market forces.”