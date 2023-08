1/11 The Sensex was down 542.10 points or 0.82 percent at 65,240.68, and the Nifty was down 144.80 points or 0.74 percent at 19,381.70. About 1,758 shares advanced, 1,702 shares declined and 145 shares were unchanged.

2/11 Mankind Pharma | CMP Rs 1,913 | Mankind Pharma soared 10 percent on August 3, a day after the company reported a stellar set of numbers for the April-June quarter. The drugmaker's net profit surged 66.4 percent on year to Rs 486.9 crore. The bottomline was also supported by a robust increase in topline as revenue rose 18.3 percent on year to Rs 2,578.6 crore. The drugmaker clocked a revenue of Rs 2,180 in the base quarter.

3/11 Vedanta | CMP Rs 254 | Vedanta slumped 7 percent on August 3 after large deals took place on the bourses. This is the biggest single-day fall since June 2022 for the metal major's stock. One of the promoter entities of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta - Twinstar - was said to sell 16 crore shares of the company through block deals on August 3. The floor price for the transaction, valued at $500 million or Rs 4,130 crore, is said to be at Rs 258.5, implying a 5 percent discount to its previous closing price. In today’s trading sessions, the stock dropped as much as 9 percent.

4/11 Gujarat Gas | CMP Rs 455 | Shares of the company slumped over 3 percent on August 3 after the city gas distribution company posted a 43.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 216 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24. Revenue from operations was down 26.2 percent at Rs 3,924 crore from Rs 5,322 crore in the year-ago period. The reduction in revenue from operations mainly reflects lower selling prices, the company said in a press release post-market hours on August 2.

5/11 Dixon Technologies| CMP Rs 4,455 | Shares of electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies jumped nearly 8 percent on August 3 after the government restricted imports of electronic items such as laptops, tablets and personal computers. While announcing the restrictions, the government said the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers and servers will be permitted against a licence. Certain use cases have been exempted from the restrictions.

6/11 Niyogin Fintech | CMP Rs 71.5 | Shares climbed 5 percent to hit a new 52-week high after ace investor Madhusudan Kela's wife, Madhuri Kela, purchased 50.2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.65 per share. As per block deal data on the BSE, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Carmignac Portfolio collectively sold 13.5 percent of the total outstanding equity. Out of this, Madhuri Kela acquired shares worth Rs 31 crore, equivalent to 5.3 percent of the company's equity.

7/11 Suzlon Energy | CMP Rs 18 | Shares of Suzlon Energy tumbled 3 percent on August 3 following reports that the company plans to go public later this month to raise Rs 1,500-1,800 crore by selling shares to institutional investors. The share sale to institutional investors is supposed to help the wind turbine maker substantially cut debt amid its ongoing efforts to turn around the business. Since Wednesday, the stock has tanked 7 percent.

8/11 Zydus Lifesciences | CMP Rs 640 | Zydus Lifesciences share price rose nearly 2 percent on August 3 after the company received the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) nod for its arthritis drug. Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Indomethacin suppositories 50mg. Indomethacin is the generic version of the reference-listed drug (RLD) Indocin suppositories.

9/11 Narayana Hrudayalaya | CMP Rs 1,018 | Shares closed 0.5 percent higher on August 3, buoyed by the hospital major's strong performance in the April-June quarter, marked by its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The rise in bottomline was aided by a 19.4 percent growth in the topline, which came at Rs 1,233.4 crore for the June quarter, the highest-ever on a quarterly basis. The topline in the base quarter was at Rs 1,033.4 crore. The stock, however, erased its gains as the share price rose 3.5 percent in today’s session.

10/11 HPCL | CMP Rs 270 | Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) dropped nearly 2 percent on August 3 post Q1 results amid a slew of brokerage downgrades. The state-owned oil retailer has reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 92.5 percent over the previous quarter driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,11,960.6 crore in Q1FY24, rising 3.7 percent over Rs 1,07,928 crore in the previous quarter.