Market bounces back, hits record high; all sectors in the green

1/9 Market erased previous week losses and gained nearly 3 percent in the week ended June 30 as benchmark indices crossed major milestones helped by strong comeback of foreign institutional investors, narrowing current account deficit and progress of the southwest monsoon also boosted investor sentiment.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex rose 2.76 percent or 1,739.19 points to finish at 64,718.56, and Nifty50 gained 2.80 percent or 523.5 points to end at 19,189. The Sensex touched fresh record highs of 64,768.58 and the Nifty 19,201.70.

3/9 The BSE Small-cap index added nearly 2 percent with JBM Auto, Karnataka Bank, Pearl Global Industries, Jay Bharat Maruti, JK Tyre and Industries, Parag Milk Foods, Sarla Performance Fibers, Tips Industries, 63 Moons Technologies, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength and Asian Energy Services rising 20-32 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 3 percent with Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Capital, Biocon, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Max Financial Services, Gland Pharma, L&T Finance Holdings and Motilal Oswal Financial Services gaining 8-15 percent.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index gained 2.7 percent led by HDFC Asset Management Company, Adani Enterprises, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Tata Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra and Infosys.

Among BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries, while Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Tata Steel lost the most of their marketcap.

7/9 All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Pharma index gained 4.4 percent, Nifty auto index rose 4 percent, Nifty Information Technology index rose 3.5 percent and Nifty PSU Bank index up nearly 3 percent.

8/9 In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 20,361.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,564.60 crore. However, in the month of June, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 27,250.01 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 4,458.23 crore.