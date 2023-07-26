In Pics | US climate envoy John Kerry in Delhi for climate and clean energy discussions

1/5 John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, arrives in the Parliament in Delhi. He is on a visit to India till 29th July to talk about climate and clean energy and mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy. (Source: ANI)

2/5 John Kerry had a meeting with Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries. Dr. Pandey tweeted, "Had a meeting today with Mr. John Kerry, Special Envoy of the US President on Climate. To deal with the problem of climate change, India is intensifying its efforts with America."(translated) (Image: Twitter/@DrMNPandeyMP)

3/5 Kerry took to Twitter and said, "I’m proud to be in India this week to advance our shared goals on climate and clean energy. Just met with Dr MN Pandey to discuss our common interest in diversifying supply chains and empowering India as a manufacturing hub for electric trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles." (Image: Twitter/@DrMNPandeyMP)

4/5 According to the State Department, the visit of the US climate envoy is intended to advance common goals on climate change and clean energy, including joint initiatives to create a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage options, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains. (Image: Twitter/@DrMNPandeyMP)