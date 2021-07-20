MARKET NEWS

IPO Bull run | From IRCTC to Avenue Supermarts, top 8 companies with over 100% premium on debut

In the year 2020 many companies have gone public. A couple of initial public offerings (IPOs) which debuted in the last year, saw a record-breaking subscription from investors and delivered at least double-digit returns. Experts expect the momentum to continue as several companies have lined up IPOs. In the last one year, while four companies registered more than 100 percent gains on debut, Clean Science & Technology gained close to 100 percent (up 98.3 percent). Let’s have a look at the 8 IPOs who has gained more than 100 percent on the listing day. (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
8 | Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation | Issue price: Rs 320 | List date: October 14, 2019 | List price: Rs 644 | Issue size: 645.12 | Listing gain: 101.3 percent
7 | Avenue Supermarts | Issue price: Rs 299 | List date: March 21, 2017 | List price: Rs 604.4 | Issue size: Rs 1326.75 | Listing gain: 102.1 percent
6 | Route Mobile | Issue price: Rs 350 | List date: September 21, 2020 | List price: Rs 708 | Issue size: Rs 608.70 | Listing gain: 102.3 percent
5 | GR Infraprojects | Issue price: Rs 837 | List date: July 19, 2021 | List price: Rs 1700 | Issue size: Rs 963.30 | Listing gain: 103.1 percent
4 | Happiest Minds Technologies | Issue price: Rs 166 | List date: September 17, 2020 | List price: Rs 351 | Issue size: 386.11 | Listing gain: 111.4 percent
3 | Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Issue price: Rs 340 | List date: October 1, 2020 | List price: Rs 730.95 | Issue size: Rs 318 | Listing gain: 115 percent
2 | TV Today Network | Issue price: Rs 95 | List date: January 16, 2004 | List price: Rs 210 | Issue size: Rs 137.75 | Listing gain: 121.1 percent
1 | Indraprastha Gas | Issue price: Rs 48 | List date: December 26, 2003 | List price: Rs 120 | Issue size: Rs 192 | Listing gain: 150 percent
