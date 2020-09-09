In pics | Top 11 startup funding deals in India in 2020

Here is a look at the top 10 startup deals in India in terms of capital till September 2020 Moneycontrol News Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has seen active fundraising in the startup space, where e-learning and online food ordering firms nabbed a majority of the big bags – six and three respectively. Here is a look at the top 10 startup deals in India in terms of capital till September 2020, according to Venture Intelligence (Image Source: Moneycontrol) OYO Rooms | The budget hotels aggregator raised $507 million from Softbank Corporation in March. (Image: Ritesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Oyo - CNBC-TV18) Byju's Classes | In its most recent deal, the education technology (edu-tech) startup raised $500 million from Silver Lake, Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures on September 8. (Image: Byju Raveendran, Founder, Byju's Classes - Getty Images) Byjus Classes | The e-learning startup makes its second appearance on the list, raising $300 million from Tiger Global in January. (Representative Image: Pixabay) Zomato | The food ordering aggregator raised $250 million from Kora Management, Tiger Global and Temasek in August. (Image Source: Zomato) Byjus Classes | The online learning platform has a third spotting on the list, raising $200 million from General Atlantic in February. (Representative Image: AFP) Swiggy | The online food aggregator raised $153 million in February from Samsung Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, Wellington Management, Naspers, Tencent and others. (Image Source: Swiggy) Unacademy | The online learning platform won $150 million infusion from SoftBank Corporation, Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital India, General Atlantic and others in September. (Image: Founders Roman Saini, Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh - Unacademy) Postman | The API testing or application programming interfaces testing startup saw $150 million in June from Charles River Ventures, Insight Venture Partners and Nexus Venture Partners. (Representative Image: VentureBeat) Zomato | The food ordering aggregator makes its second appearance on the list with a $150 million infusion from Chinese giant Alibaba in January. (Image Source: Sahiba Chawdhary/The New York Times) Byjus Classes | The fourth big bag by the e-learning platform saw $122 million from DST Global in August. (Representative Image: Reuters) Eruditis | The higher education (management education) startup rounds up the top 10, having raised $113 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Sequoia Capital India and others in August. (Image Source: Reuters) First Published on Sep 9, 2020 02:00 pm