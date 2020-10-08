Forbes India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani remains wealthiest Indian for 13th consecutive year

Forbes India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, tops the list for the thirteenth consecutive year. His net wealth stands at $88.7 billion. Moneycontrol News Forbes has released this year's list of the top 100 richest Indians. This year has seen a number of new entrants and many others retaining and even buliding on to their positions. Overall the Top 100 named in the list added as much as $517.5 billion, that is, 14% in the collective wealth when compared with last year. Find out who make the top 10 this year: Mukesh Ambani | $88.7 billion Gautam Adani | $25.2 billion Shiv Nadar | $20.4 billion Radhakishan Damani | $15.4 billion Hinduja brothers | $12.8 billion Cyrus Poonawalla | $11.5 billion Pallonji Mistry | $11.4 billion Uday Kotak | $11.3 billion Godrej family | $11 billion Lakshmi Mittal | $10.3 billion. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd First Published on Oct 8, 2020 09:01 am