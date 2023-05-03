Crisis-hit Go First cancels all flights from May 3-5, files for voluntary insolvency | In Pics

1/6 Cash-strapped Go First on May 2 sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3, as the budget airline is unable to meet financial obligations amid the grounding of half of its fleet due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. (Image: ANi)

2/6 Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, cancelled all flights for three days -- May 3, 4 and 5 -- and promised to make a full refund to the customers. It operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis. (Image: ANI)

3/6 The airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by P&W, and that has resulted in a fund crunch. (Image: ANI)

4/6 Amid the confusion, passengers who booked their tickets with the airlines were left in the lurch. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government of India has been assisting Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience. (Image: ANI)

5/6 DGCA has sought a reply from Go First Airlines within 24 hours of the issuance of the show cause notice. In this regard, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled. (Image: ANI)