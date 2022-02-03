Budget Session 2022 | Day 4: Political reactions pour in during the proceedings in the two houses

Budget proceedings continue after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. Opposition took potshots at Modi Government during Budget sessions in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha post 10th Budget presentation. The two houses have scheduled their proceedings at separate timings to ensure social distancing amid COVID-19. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on February 3 expressed happiness over smooth functioning of the Upper House on February 2 during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Let’s take a look at the some of the reactions from Budget session in Parliament.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra termed the mention of freedom fighters in the President’s address as “lip service” | “This govt wants to alter history. They're fearful of the future & they mistrust the present. The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India's rights. But this is just lip service.”

PSUs in Modi government | During the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ripun Bora said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi created 16 PSUs without privatisation while NDA PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee created 17 PSUs and Congress' Manmohan Singh created 23 PSUS while privatising three, "PM Modi did not create a single PSU yet he privatised 23 PSUs," he said.

Monetary Aid to NRIs kin who died due to COVID-19 | Responding to a questions on monetary aid to NRI’s kin who died abroad due to COVID-19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Parliament on February 3 that the government of India has asked governments in Gulf countries to pay ex-gratia relief to NRI victims of COVID-19. "There's a provision in Indian Community Welfare Fund for responding to situations like deaths. Its usage was expanded in 2017. We have always encouraged Gulf countries for ex-gratia payments to be made by Government or employers."

Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's 'Pakistan-China' remark | Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on February 3 that remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi harm the country and benefit rivals (Pakistan and China). "A responsible minister should never talk like that. We don't want Rahul Gandhi's India where people travel abroad secretly. We want India with a vision to serve people," Rijiju said. The Minister was referring to Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha on February 2 in which he alleged that the ruling government had failed in foreign policy enabling China and Pakistan to come together.