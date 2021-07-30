MARKET NEWS

BSE500 companies' Q1FY22 earnings show best top and bottomline growth in last 12 quarters

The factors at play being low base effect due to the national lockdown in 2020 and cost-efficient measures taken by the companies. The restrictions announced this year were not as harsh as last year so the hit on operations and Q1FY22 earnings was less

Ritesh Presswala
July 30, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
The June quarter earnings from India Inc have started pouring in. The results (announced so far for the companies in BSE 500 index) have shown the best topline and bottom line year-on-year growth in the last 12 quarters. While the growth numbers projected this quarter are high due to low base effect, the actual sales for these companies are around pre-Covid average. The factors at play being low base effect due to the national lockdown in 2020 and cost-efficient measures taken by the companies. The restrictions announced this year were not as harsh as last year so the hit on operations and Q1FY22 earnings was less. From the BSE 500 list, 118 companies (excluding banking and financial) have announced their June quarter numbers so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Even Nifty 50 companies witnessing a smart surge in their revenue growth but the profit growth seems a bit lower compared to the March quarter growth.
IT
Now let's look at some of the sectors individually. IT Companies, which were the least impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, are showing a smart bounce back in their topline and bottom-line growth. The firms in the BSE IT index saw a cumulative increase in sales and profit numbers.
FMCG Earnings 1 30072021
FMCG companies' sales and profit numbers are back to average.
Auto 30072021 (1)
According to results announced so far by auto companies, sales growth shows a surge due to low base, but even the actual sales numbers, are inching towards pre-Covid average.
Metal 30072021
Metal companies: Sales growth is at a peak in last 12 quarters for the companies in the BSE metal index. In fact, Q1FY22 sales number is highest in last 12 quarters for the companies that have announced their results so far.
Realty 30072021
For the companies that are a part of BSE Realty index, the June quarter sales growth has doubled year-on-year, but the actual sales number is still way below the pre-Covid average.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:03 pm

